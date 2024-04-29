Patanjali brings you Ayurvedic detox essentials

When it comes to maintaining fitness, our initial steps usually involve gym subscriptions and significant dietary changes. While these are essential, small lifestyle adjustments can also make a big difference. Remember the age-old ‘totkas’ from our mothers and grandmothers, like starting the day with jeera water or applying organic turmeric paste on the face? They serve a purpose. Factors like pollution, dirt, stress, and weakened immunity can lead to toxin accumulation in the body. To combat not only the summer heat but also to revitalize and detoxify, Ayurvedic blends play a crucial role. Infused with natural goodness, here are some Ayurvedic concoctions from Patanjali to aid in detox:

1. Lime and Pepper Infusion

Lime fights toxic elements, while pepper aids in nutrient absorption. Start your day feeling refreshed and energized by adding freshly squeezed lemon juice and a pinch of pepper to a glass of water.

2. Triphala Elixir

Triphala, a combination of Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki, offers multifarious benefits. Soak these superfoods in water for a few hours or overnight, then consume the mixture on an empty stomach to aid digestion and facilitate toxin elimination through the kidneys and liver.

3. ABC Juice

A common detoxification juice made from apple, beetroot, and carrots, with a dash of lemon juice, effectively detoxifies the body. Beetroot’s betaine helps reduce fat deposition in the liver, contributing to overall detoxification.

4. Cumin, Coriander, and Fennel Infusion

This potent blend of cumin and coriander is rich in antioxidants, aiding liver detoxification and reducing oxidative stress. Fennel’s cooling properties complement this blend, particularly beneficial during hot weather.

These Ayurvedic concoctions provide reliable detoxification support. During intense heat, loss of appetite and cravings for cooling substances are common, potentially leading to toxin buildup. These blends effectively eliminate toxins and promote overall well-being. Additionally, Patanjali Livamrit Syrup, a potent formulation, aids digestion and facilitates detox from the body.