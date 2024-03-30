Are old-fashioned phones making a comeback?

The use of smartphones has become part and parcel of our daily lives. Right from starting your day with an alarm on your smartphone to scrolling through social media feeds while in bed at night, your smartphone does it all for you. It came with ample facilities for the users, like live TV streaming, using social media, communicating through sharing media, and others. But at the same time, the smartphone also brings a lot of negatives, including deadly health issues.

Amid this, there are talks that old-fashioned simple phones are coming back into business. However, it is evident that many people who have very limited use of phones, restricted to only calling and texting, prefer to go for simple phones only. Even for the younger ones, having such a distraction-filled device with you everywhere isn’t always ideal. If you’re struggling to focus or switch off, your smartphone probably isn’t making it any easier.

Simple phones have two key advantages compared to smartphones. One is price, with most significantly more affordable than even budget smartphones. They also come with a good battery life, with many lasting at least a few days on a single charge.

Are simple phones making a comeback?

As per a report based on a survey, many people are returning to simple phones for the nostalgia factor. On these phones, users can also perform basic tasks like making calls and sending text messages. In the survey conducted by the MediaPeanut poll, 3,200 people who have actively been using a flip phone instead of a smartphone based on iOS or Android were asked questions. As a result, 34 per cent said that they moved to a flip phone because it provides a distraction-free environment, while 32 per cent said that they use a flip phone because all their friends have one. 16 per cent added that they were using a flip phone owing to the low costs associated with such devices, while 18 per cent said that their flip phone was only a temporary replacement because they lost their phone.

It is also to be noted that many companies are still making new versions of the basic functionality of flip phones. However, at the same time, there are reports that suggest new trends and technologies that are anticipated to replace smartphones. They are wearable devices, augmented reality and virtual reality, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, and holographic displays, among others.