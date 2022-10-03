Affordable Galaxy A series smartphone to hit the Indian market soon

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday, unveiled a brand-new smartphone from the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A04s, for Indian users. It has a 5000mAh battery and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone costs Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+64GB model and comes in three colours: black, copper, and green. Retail outlets, Samsung.com, and top online portals all carry it.

“The dual-SIM Galaxy A04s provides immersive viewing experience to Gen Z and young millennials who love binging on content,” the company said in a statement.

Galaxy A04s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It is secured by Samsung Knox with side fingerprint scanner and comes with 64GB inbuilt storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

“Whether you are playing a game or binge-watching your favourite web series, the 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets allows you to completely immerse yourself in cinematic viewing,” the company said.

The 50MP main camera on the Galaxy A04s also has a depth sensor and a macro camera with an f/2.4 lens so you can snap detailed shots even when you’re up close. For those who want to take clear, eye-catching selfies, the 5MP front camera is a pleasure.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging, which offers a battery backup of up to two days. It has AI power management built in, which recognises and adapts to your mobile usage patterns for improved battery life.

The 4GB RAM can be increased to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus by using the internal ROM memory, the business claimed.

