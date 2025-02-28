A silent epidemic: The rising crisis of student suicides in India

, a bright third-year BTech student from Nepal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, was found dead in her hostel room a few days ago. Her tragic death, still shrouded in mystery, has sent shockwaves through the campus and beyond. But Prakriti’s story is not an isolated incident—it is part of a larger crisis unfolding in Indian educational institutions. The statistics paint a grim picture. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 13,000 student suicides were reported in 2021 alone, an increase of nearly 70 per cent over the last decade. That translates to more than 35 students dying by suicide every single day. These numbers are not just statistics; they represent young lives full of potential, cut short by an overwhelming sense of despair. The reasons vary—academic stress, financial struggles, loneliness, mental health conditions, cultural alienation and personal conflicts—but one thing is clear: when institutions and parents fail to provide timely support, care and intervention, the consequences can be fatal.

Suicide is rarely an impulsive act. It is often the culmination of prolonged emotional suffering, an unbearable sense of hopelessness, and the feeling of having no way out. Psychological theories have long tried to explain this phenomenon. Sigmund Freud, in his psychoanalytic theory, viewed suicide as a form of self-directed aggression. Emile Durkheim, in Le Suicide, identified lack of social integration and intense societal pressures as major contributing factors. Literary critic and writer Alvarez, in The Savage God, delves deeper into the complexities of suicide, questioning whether it is always an irrational act or, at times, a deliberate and rational choice made by someone who sees no escape from suffering. For students like Prakriti, the pressures of academic excellence, social and cultural displacement, financial difficulties and personal distress create a suffocating environment. When universities fail to acknowledge these struggles or provide adequate mental health support, students are left to battle their demons alone.

What happens in the aftermath of such a tragedy is just as important. Universities have a moral and ethical duty not only to prevent suicides but to respond with care and sensitivity when they occur. Unfortunately, in Prakriti’s case, KIIT University’s response has raised serious concerns. Reports suggest that she had reached out to the university regarding a blackmail incident but received no support. When students demanded accountability, the administration allegedly resorted to heavy-handed measures—deploying security guards to suppress protests, forcefully evicting Nepali students from hostels, and shutting down discussions rather than addressing them. Such actions do not just reflect a lack of empathy; they signal a deeper systemic failure. The language used by university officials in these moments also matters. Cold, bureaucratic responses, dismissive remarks, or attempts to shift blame only deepen the wounds of grieving students. It raises important questions: Why do so many institutions struggle to handle such crises with compassion? Is it due to a lack of training? A fear of accountability? Or worse, is it sheer indifference?

To truly prevent such tragedies, universities must adopt a proactive and compassionate approach. This starts with establishing robust mental health support systems, including well-funded counseling centres with trained professionals who can offer timely interventions. These should not be token initiatives but fully integrated services that students feel comfortable accessing without stigma. Universities must also implement mandatory mental health workshops and programmes for students, faculty, and staff awareness programmes to normalise conversations around psychological well-being. Additionally, administrative officials—from security guards to senior management—must undergo empathy training to ensure that crises are handled with care and sensitivity. A critical component of suicide prevention is nurturing open channels of communication. Students must feel safe reporting their struggles without fear of retaliation. Anonymous grievance redressal systems, regular feedback mechanisms and transparent policies can help bridge the trust gap between students and the administration.

Parental and peer involvement is another crucial factor in preventing student suicides. Many students hesitate to share their struggles with their families due to fear of disappointing them, especially in a culture where academic achievement is often tied to self-worth. Parents and teachers must be educated on recognising signs of emotional distress early on, allowing them to intervene before a situation escalates. Meanwhile, peer support groups can create a much-needed feeling of community and belonging, reducing feelings of isolation. Universities should actively promote mentorship programmes where senior students guide and support their juniors, helping them navigate academic and personal challenges.

While external support systems are critical, students must also be equipped with the emotional tools to manage stress effectively. Educational institutions should incorporate resilience-building programmes into their curriculum, teaching students adaptability, emotional intelligence and stress management skills. Simple initiatives like mindfulness sessions, structured mentorship and accessible wellness resources can make a significant difference in helping students cope with the pressures of university life.

However, ultimately, this is about more than policies and programmes—it is about a fundamental cultural shift. The rising number of student suicides is a sobering indictment of an education system that prioritises academic success over mental well-being. Are we so focused on producing top-ranking graduates that we have forgotten the human element? Have we failed to recognise that students are more than just their GPAs? Prakriti’s death is a wake-up call. It is a reminder that empathy, care, and psychological safety are not optional but essential. Universities must stop viewing students as mere numbers and start recognising them as individuals with complex emotions, struggles and needs. Surely, suicide is not a solution to life’s problems, but when students feel solutions are absent, it is a cause for concern. Let us ensure that no student ever feels so unheard, unseen and unsupported that they believe there is no way forward. Prakriti’s life mattered. Let her death not be in vain.

The writer is professor and dean, Christ University, Bengaluru. Views expressed are personal opinions.