Sandhya Purecha: A visionary at the crossroads of tradition and transformation

Sandhya Purecha, an eminent Bharatanatyam dancer, scholar, and cultural leader, has long been celebrated for her pioneering contributions to the arts. Currently serving as the chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and the W20 of G20 India, she is steering Indian culture onto a global stage with unprecedented vigor. In this exclusive interview, Purecha reflects on her artistic journey, the evolving landscape of Indian performing arts, and her vision for cultural diplomacy.

Tradition meets modernity

For Purecha, the distinction between theory and practice is an illusion. “Theory and practice are two inseparable streams that flow together, enriching and deepening each other,” she asserts. This philosophy forms the bedrock of her work, such as her critically acclaimed production Arthashringara. By blending ancient Sanskrit texts with Kalidasa’s Ritusamhara, the production exemplifies the fluid dialogue between the classical and the contemporary.

“Shastrik research doesn’t confine; it liberates, offering infinite possibilities to innovate and reimagine,” she explains.

An unconventional Arangetram

Purecha’s artistic debut defied convention. Under the mentorship of her guru, Acharya Parvati Kumar, she eschewed a traditional Arangetram for a groundbreaking endeavour—transforming the ancient text Abhinaya Darpanam into a live recital. “Our days were consumed with research,” she reminisces, describing the exhaustive five-year process of deconstructing every syllable of the text into movement and rhythm. This monumental performance, presented in 1986 as a three-hour solo recital, marked the first time the text was brought to life on stage.

“This was not an Arangetram in the traditional sense, but it was my Arangetram—a moment of transformation and recognition,” she recalls. Recorded by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), it remains a cornerstone in her illustrious career.

A lifelong creative odyssey

With over 50 productions to her credit, including her first creative work, Dasha Dik Swarupam, an abstract exploration inspired by the Sanskrit text Shri Tattvanidhi and Discovery of India—Bharat Ek Khoj, Purecha continually redefines artistic expression. However, she believes her “most cherished work” is yet to come, viewing her art as an ever-evolving process. “Every creation is part of an ongoing process—a constant cycle of refinement and rediscovery,” she notes, emphasising her commitment to keeping her art dynamic and relevant.

Revitalising the Guru-Shishya Parampara

Purecha is a staunch advocate of the immersive guru-shishya parampara. Reflecting on her own training, she describes a time when “there were no clocks in the classroom.” While she acknowledges the necessity of adapting traditional methods to contemporary lifestyles, she insists that the core values of discipline and dedication must remain intact.

A transformative cultural vision

Her leadership at the Sangeet Natak Akademi is transformative. “We are working tirelessly to strengthen the cultural economy and improve infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. There is a tangible commitment to nurturing Indian art and culture at every level. This is a time of hope and transformation, a moment when the arts are being recognised and celebrated anew,” she explains, underscoring her commitment to inclusivity.

Words of wisdom for aspiring artists

To the younger generation, Purecha offers a timeless mantra: shraddha (faith) and saburi (patience). “The path of an artist is not without its trials, but it is also deeply rewarding for those who persevere,” she says, encouraging young talents to embrace the challenges of their journey.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by artists from small towns, Purecha describes the current era as promising times for performing arts practitioners. She affirms, “Challenges may feel overwhelming at times, especially in smaller towns where opportunities for learning and performing are limited. But I firmly believe that this is one of the most promising times to be a practitioner of the performing arts.”

Balancing a demanding schedule

Despite her numerous responsibilities, Purecha remains deeply connected to her artistry. “Creativity and discipline are as much mental and spiritual as they are physical,” she reflects, revealing that even on busy days, her mind is constantly rehearsing and engaging with her craft.

From the intimate world of the dance studio to the grand stages of international diplomacy, Sandhya Purecha continues to inspire, innovate, and elevate Indian culture to new heights. Her journey is a testament to the enduring power of tradition, the boundless possibilities of innovation, and the transformative role of the arts in shaping society.

The writer is a noted young dance scholar and impresario