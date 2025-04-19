37th Kathak Mahotsav concludes in New Delhi

The 37th Kathak Mahotsav, organised by the National Institute of Kathak Dance, The Kathak Kendra, a unit of the Sangeet Natak Akademi concluded on a high note, celebrating the richness of Kathak through a six-day festival (21-26 March). The festival, known for bringing together the best in the field, featured a Kathak literary festival, a seminar on Kathak and performances by eminent artists at both the Kathak Kendra and the prestigious Kamani Auditorium.

Kathak Literary Festival: A Meeting of Scholars and Artists

Advertisement

A key highlight of this year’s Mahotsav was the Kathak literary festival held at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium at Kathak Kendra. Bringing together leading scholars, writers and exponents of Kathak, the festival witnessed insightful discussions by luminaries such as Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees Vibha Dadheech, Nandkishore Kapote, and Padma Shri awardees Shovana Narayan and Bharat Gupta. Other esteemed speakers included Mandvi Singh (vice chancellor, Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya), Chetna Jyotishi, Rajiv Indramani Jha, Maya Rani Tak and Roshan Datye, who spoke about their literary contributions, while their books were displayed for attendees.

Advertisement

Performances at Muktakash Manch

The evening sessions (21-23 March) at Muktakash Manch at Kathak Kendra saw some electrifying performances and some debated ones by some of Kathak’s most accomplished artists. Renowned names such as Vishal Krishna, Namrata Rai, Neelima Adhye, Nayantara Parpia, Murli Mohan Kalvakalva, Moumala Nayak and Rani Khanam enthralled the audience with their artistry. Senior Jaipur Gharana Guru Nandini Singh’s choreography stood out for its intricate execution and deep-rooted traditional elements, while Murli Mohan Kalvakalva earned special praise.

Kathak Seminar: A Deep Dive into History and Evolution

From 24-26 March, a seminar on Kathak was conducted at Kathak Kendra, delving into “Contributions of Royal Courts to Kathak Dance,” “Evolution and Variation of Kathak Bol,” and “References to Kathak in Ancient Manuscripts and Archaeological Findings.” The discussions saw participation from esteemed experts, including Padma Shri awardees Shovana Narayan and Pt Ramlal Barot, SNA awardees Kumkum Dhar and Purnima Pande, and distinguished performers and scholars such as Nandini Singh, Jayantimala Mishra, Mandvi Singh, Prof. Ranjana Srivastava, Parul Purohit Vats and Chitra Sharma. The sessions were moderated by art historian Ashish Mohan Khokar, Kanchan Bharadwaj and Prof. Ravindranath Srivastav ‘Parichay Das.’

Grand Performances at Kamani Auditorium

The final three evenings (24-26 March) at Kamani Auditorium showcased a book fair by Sangeet Natak Akademi’s publication department, a historical photo archive exhibition from 1964 and an exhibition of traditional Kathak costumes. The performances were a true reflection of Kathak’s grandeur and the stage lighting by eminent designer and SNA awardee Sandeep Dutta elevated the festival stage to an international level.

• Opening night (24 March): The festival commenced (albeit with a one-and-a-half-hour delay) with a powerful performance by Jaipur Gharana veteran and SNA awardee Prerana Shrimali, who displayed her expertise in the intricacies of Jaipur style of Kathak. Following her were Mata Prasad and Ravi Shankar Mishra of Benaras Gharana, who captivated the audience with their rare Angas and unmatched footwork. The true pinnacle of the evening was the performance by Padma Shri awardee Puru Dadheech (at 86), joined by his wife and SNA awardee Vibha Dadheech and their team, premiering his new production ‘Suvasantak’—a poetic portrayal of the festival of spring. The rare Aprachalit Angas, refined choreography, and soothing music by Kaushik Basu (Mumbai) left the audience spellbound, resulting in a well-deserved standing ovation.

• Day 2 (25 March): The evening opened with V Anuradha Singh (Raigarh Gharana), who showcased a few rare bandish of Raja Chakradhar Singh, followed by Madhumita Misra and Paramita Maitra (Lucknow Gharana), bringing forth the grace and elegance of their style. Finale performance was of Bipul Chandra Das (Assam), a senior disciple of Pt. Birju Maharaj, who, despite a hairline fracture, performed with his fellow dancers from the north-east.

• Day 3 (26 March): The last evening began with a solo by Kathak Kendra’s resident guru, Malti Shyam (Lucknow Gharana); her graceful Angas were well appreciated by the audience. This was followed by a group performance by Padma Vibhushan Kumudini Lakhia’s team, led by Rupanshi Kashyap, presenting two of her celebrated choreographies with impeccable coordination. The festival reached its climax with a spectacular performance by star sisters Saswati Sen and Vaswati Sen, both celebrated Gurus and sought-after performers, closing the festival on a high note.

A Festival to Remember

The Kathak Kendra team and its Director deserve applause for organising the festival seamlessly. Under the leadership of Sandhya Purecha (Chairperson, SNA) and Raju Das (Secretary, SNA), the Sangeet Natak Akademi has been actively promoting Kathak through initiatives such as the International Festival of Indian Dance (IFID) and the Temple Series. The 37th Kathak Mahotsav not only honoured the legacy of Kathak but also provided a platform for artists, scholars and audiences to engage in the dance form’s continuous evolution. With its blend of tradition and innovation, the festival left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of India, reaﬃrming Kathak’s timeless beauty and its ever-growing legacy.

The writer is a young dance scholar and impressario