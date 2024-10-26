Abracadabra with a cause: Gopinath Muthukad’s magic of inclusion

Gopinath Muthukad is no ordinary magician. While most illusionists might pull rabbits out of hats or conjure coins from behind ears, Muthukad’s magic isn’t confined to mere spectacle—it has a mission. Step into his world, and you’ll find a heady mix of entertainment, empowerment and empathy, all delivered with a flourish. For him, it’s not just about sleight of hand but sleight of mind—one that shifts societal attitudes toward inclusion and change.

Magic with a message

Picture an eager audience leaning in as Muthukad, with a mischievous glint, urges them to watch a glass cube closely. The tension builds. Suddenly, crack!—the cube shatters, and a vibrant red flower emerges, dancing in its newfound freedom. The crowd erupts in applause, only to realise they’ve just witnessed more than an illusion. Through this simple but stunning trick, Muthukad communicates a powerful truth: breaking barriers allows people with special abilities to bloom.

For Muthukad, magic isn’t just escapism—it’s engagement. “A trick may fool the eye,” he tells The Statesman, “but it should awaken the mind.” Over the years, he’s carved a niche where magic meets meaning, championing causes that often go unnoticed in the din of our fast-moving world.

The man behind the curtain

Hailing from Kerala, a young Gopinath Muthukad grew up enchanted by his father’s tales of magicians and magic. By the age of seven, he was learning tricks from snake charmers. “My first performance at 10 was a total flop,” he recalls. “But my father told me, ‘Success teaches nothing; failure is where the real magic lies.’ That advice shaped me.” Over four decades, Muthukad has cast his spell in 56 countries. Though now retired, his signature style—aptly named “Cine-Magic”—was all about captivating audiences with visual storytelling and physical feats.

On a magical mission to empower

Honoured as Kerala’s State Icon by the Election Commission of India, Muthukad used his mesmerising magic to awaken democratic participation, urging people to vote with the same zeal that fuels his stage shows. His magic tours in the northeast, where electoral participation was lagging, made him as much a change-maker as a conjurer. In 2020, he was named brand ambassador for the “Child-friendly Kerala” project, proving his talent isn’t limited to sleight of hand but also to inspiring social change.

But that’s not all. Muthukad became the first Keralite to be named a celebrity supporter by UNICEF for his child-rights advocacy, blending magic with meaningful messages. His motivational programs are designed to engage every sense with a perfect blend of art, science, fun and wonder—qualities that made him Kerala’s go-to motivational speaker.

“Our shows highlight various societal evils like communalism and alcoholism,” says Muthukad. “Those who benefit from these vices may not appreciate it, but the truth has to be told.”

Between 2002 and 2010, Muthukad embarked on an extraordinary journey across India, travelling by road four times—an achievement that landed him in the Limca Book of Records. Supported by the Indian Army, his troupe of 25 performers crisscrossed the nation, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, promoting unity, heritage and the fight against terrorism and communalism. They performed on borders, at military bases, and in remote villages, proving that even in the toughest terrains, magic can uplift hearts and bridge divides.

In 2014, Muthukad’s passion for preserving street art culminated in the creation of the Magic Planet—the world’s first magic-themed park. This 1.5-acre sanctuary became a lifeline for endangered street arts, circus performers and folk artists, giving them a platform to thrive. But Muthukad’s philanthropy didn’t stop there.

In 2019, he launched the Different Art Centre within Magic Planet, empowering differently-abled children by honing their talents through tailored art and science programs. The success of this initiative sparked his vision for the Universal Empowerment Centre, which began in 2022. This centre focuses on enhancing employability for differently-abled youth through specialised training, transforming potential into purpose.

His commitment to philanthropy earned him a spot among the finalists for Leader of the 21st Century by San Francisco University in 2019. In 2022, the Government of Kerala recognized his lifelong dedication with the Kerala Sree Award, the state’s third-highest civilian honour.

The future of magic with AI

Artificial intelligence and magic share a curious overlap—both rely on illusion, surprise and a bit of wonder.

“Just like artificial intelligence, magic is a science—specifically, the science of the mind. AI may generate impressive visuals, but I believe we magicians can harness it to create even more captivating experiences, making our shows all the more thrilling for audiences,” comments Muthukad. While magic plays tricks on the mind, AI dazzles with its ability to generate complex visuals and patterns. Together, they can create new possibilities: magicians can use AI to enhance performances with interactive projections, mind-reading algorithms or immersive storytelling. In this fusion of art and technology, the goal remains the same—to leave audiences spellbound, blurring the line between the possible and the impossible.