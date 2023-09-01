Manipur: SC directs Centre, state to ensure distribution of essential supplies

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central and the Manipur government to ensure the distribution of basic supplies such as food, medicines, and other essential things to those affected by the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur, so that they are not left without basic human requirements.

On the blockade of the national highways obstructing the movement of food and other essential supplies, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said that the manner in which the blockade has to be cleared is a matter for the law enforcement agencies to deal with.

However, considering the humanitarian aspect of the matter, the government should explore all options including air dropping of necessary items, the bench said.

It asked the Centre and Manipur government to inform it about the steps taken by them on the next date of hearing on September 6.

The top court passed the directions after senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the Justice Gita Mittal headed three-judges committee said that there are two issues– first, blockades in Moreh region of Manipur which had prevented people from getting basic rations and the second is outbreak of chickenpox and measles in some relief camps.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that nodal officers have been appointed by the Manipur and Central government. He said that the three-judge committee shall be informed about the nodal officers so that the committee could reach out to the government directly.

Top court appointed three-judge committee comprising Justice Gita Mittal, Justice Shalini Joshi and Justice Asha Menon is entrusted with the task of looking after the relief and rehabilitation of the violence affected people including locating the displaced people for recording their statements and evidence for the purposes of the investigation and prosecution of cases including violence against women and children.

The bench told the Solicitor General that the government would have to take a call on the bodies lying unclaimed in the morgues as the same could spread diseases.

“Mr Solicitor General, I think the government will have to take a call on the bodies in the morgues. They will just cause the spread of disease. Ultimately, the bodies have to be dealt with in a dignified manner,” CJI Chandrachud said.

The court is seized of the matters relating to the violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

The nearly four-month long violence has gripped the entire state and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.