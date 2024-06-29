Kota Factory season 3 humanises Jeetu ‘Bhaiya’; urges to move on

Buckle up for the latest season of Kota Factory streaming on Netflix, where the intensity cranks up to eleven. This instalment dives into the heart-pounding, final sprint of students battling through Kota’s gruelling coaching mills, all with eyes on the ultimate prize: cracking the IIT JEE and NEET entrance exams. As the pressure cooker hisses, these young aspirants face their toughest challenge yet.

The third season of Kota Factory opens with a noticeable absence of the beloved physics teacher, Jeetu ‘Bhaiya’ (Jitendra Kumar), from his classes at Aimers. Holed up at home in a disheveled state, Jeetu Bhaiya is grappling with the aftermath of a student’s tragic suicide after failing the exams. His house, now damp and mouldy, mirrors his isolation as he barely steps outside or interacts with anyone.

He attends therapy sessions with his psychiatrist, who questions his preference for the title “Jeetu Bhaiya” over “Jeetu Sir”. When he explains that “Jeetu Sir” wouldn’t be able to shoulder the responsibility for the students, she challenges him by asking if “Jeetu Bhaiya” can truly manage it either. Sadly, he has no answer. It’s clear that the burden of supporting his students takes a heavy toll on his personal well-being and mental health. Despite this, he continues to lend money to students, offer life lessons, and more.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav (Mayur More), Meena (Ranjan Raj), Vartika (Revathi Pillai), Meenal (Urvi Singh), Uday (Alam Khan) and Shivangi (Ahsaas Channa) are all striving to ace the IIT JEE and NEET exams. Vaibhav and Meena tackle practice papers and test series but soon realise they’re far from ready. Vartika struggles with problem-solving and refuses Vaibhav’s help, feeling inferior in comparison. Shivangi is visibly stressed over her NEET preparations. Vaibhav experiences a meltdown over the requirement of 75 per cent in board exams to qualify for IIT JEE, echoing his first-season frustration about not grasping inorganic chemistry.

Jeetu returns to teaching but finds himself quickly irritated and prone to overreacting in various situations. Gagan Sir (Rajesh Kumar) suggests creating a separate batch for top students to enhance their exam preparations, arguing that end-of-year rankers are crucial for the institution’s business. However, Jeetu disagrees, insisting on his principle of treating all students equally. In a podcast later, he states, “Jeet ki taiyaari nahi, taiyaari hi jeet hai” (It’s not the preparation for victory, but preparation itself that is the victory).

This season, it’s not just Jeetu Bhaiya dispensing life lessons; the other teachers join in too. Tillotama Shome, as Pooja Didi (the chemistry teacher), steps up to support students in need.

The third season of Kota Factory, directed by Pratish Mehta, persists in its grayscale aesthetic, echoing the sombre atmosphere of the city, weighed down by the immense pressure on students, teachers, and institutional businesses. It excels in its use of aerial shots and rich metaphors, providing profound nuances that enhance the narrative depth. Intriguingly, each episode’s introduction features the ambient sounds of factories running in the background, symbolising Kota’s transformation into a production line for academic success.

Kota Factory Season 3 poignantly illuminates the personal tribulations of students beyond their academic pursuits. Meena struggles with financial instability, while Vaibhav wrestles with the internal conflict of finding joy in his brother’s selection for the IPL amidst his own challenges. Jeetu Bhaiya’s monologues are fewer, with Gagan Sir and Pooja Didi assuming prominent roles in assisting students. The students deliver commendable performances, capturing the essence of their characters. The acute pressures faced by students in reality are authentically depicted, particularly through the palpable tension and fear of academic underperformance experienced by Vaibhav and his peers.

Nevertheless, the third season emphatically encourages progression, deriding any form of stagnation. It artfully juxtaposes achievements and losses, yet consistently underscores the imperative of moving forward. Through its narrative arc, the season conveys a powerful message: resilience and growth emerge from the capacity to advance beyond setbacks and triumphs alike.