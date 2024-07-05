Jeetu Bhaiya receives farewell party from Kota Factory team and Harsh Gujral

Fans of the hit series “Kota Factory” came together to give a heartfelt farewell to Jitendra Kumar, fondly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, in a surprise party that brimmed with nostalgia and celebration. The event, captured and shared on Netflix India’s official YouTube channel, saw a multitude of fans alongside fellow actors.

The gathering was filled with joyous chants and camaraderie, as fans cheered with slogans like ‘1 rupee pepsi, Jeetu Bhaiya sexy’, highlighting their affection for Jitendra’s portrayal in the series. Stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral added to the festive spirit, acknowledging Jitendra’s significant contribution to the show. The evening unfolded with a lively discussion between Harsh and Jitendra, reminiscing about the highs and lows of their journey through the series.

Emotions ran high as a touching video showcased Jitendra’s evolution from his days in Kota, evoking nostalgia for the actor who shared personal anecdotes about his transformation into Jeetu Bhaiya and the challenges he faced along the way. Despite the hurdles, Jitendra expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he received from fans worldwide.

“Kota Factory,” created by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Raghav Subbu, is set in Kota, Rajasthan, a city renowned for its coaching centers. The series revolves around the life of Vaibhav, played by Mayur More, a determined 16-year-old who moves to Kota with aspirations of cracking the IIT entrance exams. Alongside Jitendra Kumar, the show features a talented ensemble including Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai, Priyanshu Raj, and Urvi Singh in pivotal roles.

The success of “Kota Factory” not only resonates with its engaging narrative but also with the deep connection forged between its characters and the audience, making it a standout in the realm of Hindi-language television series.