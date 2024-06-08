Ignored at the ballot box: The absence of climate change in Indian politics

Climate change is a globally recognised phenomenon with far-reaching implications for ecosystems, economies, and societies. However, despite its undeniable significance, it often resists political discourse in India. This neglect can be attributed to several intertwined factors, ranging from immediate economic concerns to systemic governance and public awareness challenges. The vulnerability of the Indian subcontinent to various climate-induced disasters, including rising sea levels, severe storms, heatwaves, and droughts, underscores the urgent need to prioritise climate change on political agendas. However, despite major political parties’ promises to tackle climate damage and reduce emissions in their election manifestos, climate change receives minimal attention during campaigning.

Economic priorities: A barrier to climate consciousness

One of the primary reasons for the limited attention given to climate change in Indian political discourse is the dominance of more pressing, short-term economic issues. Like many developing countries, India faces many challenges, such as poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, and job creation. In this context, unemployment rates, GDP growth and inflation precede longer-term environmental concerns. Political parties often prioritise policies that promise immediate economic benefits and tangible results, which can overshadow the slower, more nuanced efforts required to address climate change.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the political landscape in India is heavily influenced by industrial interests and economic growth agendas. With a rapidly expanding industrial sector and ambitious development goals, there is often a reluctance to implement policies that may potentially hinder economic growth. Industries such as manufacturing, construction, and agriculture contribute significantly to India’s GDP and are major sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, policymakers may be hesitant to advocate for stringent environmental regulations that could be perceived as detrimental to these sectors.

Governance gridlock: Challenges to climate action

In addition to economic factors, governance challenges and institutional limitations exacerbate the lack of political will to prioritise climate change. India’s federal structure, with power divided between the central government and individual states, often leads to coordination challenges in implementing nationwide environmental policies. Moreover, bureaucratic inefficiencies and corruption can hinder enforcing existing environmental regulations effectively. Without strong institutional mechanisms to address these challenges, climate change mitigation efforts will likely remain on the periphery of political agendas.

Another significant barrier to integrating climate change into political discourse in India is the low public awareness and understanding of the issue. Despite being one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, there is a widespread lack of awareness among the general population about its causes, consequences, and potential solutions. This lack of awareness translates into limited public pressure on policymakers to take action on climate change. Without a groundswell of public demand for action, politicians have little incentive to prioritise the issue on their agendas.

The political hot potato: Polarisation and climate change

Moreover, the politicisation of climate change can further complicate efforts to address it in India. In recent years, climate change has become a polarising issue globally, with debates often divided along ideological lines. In India, where political discourse is already highly polarised along religious, regional, and caste lines, adding climate change to the mix can further exacerbate tensions and hinder constructive dialogue. Politicians may be hesitant to engage in discussions about climate change for fear of alienating certain voter bases or facing backlash from opponents.

Despite these challenges, there are signs of progress in integrating climate change into political discourse in India. Increasingly frequent extreme weather events, declining air quality in major cities, and growing public concern about environmental degradation pressure policymakers to take action. International commitments such as the Paris Agreement also provide a framework for cooperation and accountability on climate change mitigation and adaptation. However, realising meaningful progress will require concerted efforts to overcome the economic, institutional, and social barriers that currently limit the inclusion of climate change in political discourse in India.

Overcoming barriers: Towards climate-inclusive politics

The absence of climate change from political discourse reflects broader governance challenges, including bureaucratic inefficiencies and institutional constraints. Despite India’s vulnerability to climate change, systemic barriers hinder the effective integration of climate action into political agendas. Furthermore, the politicisation of climate change exacerbates existing divisions, hindering constructive dialogue and collective action.

Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts to raise awareness, strengthen institutional capacity, and cultivate political will to prioritise climate action. While short-term economic considerations may dominate political agendas, the long-term ramifications of inaction on climate change pose existential threats to India’s ecological integrity and socioeconomic stability. Elevating climate change to the forefront of political discourse is crucial for effectively addressing the urgent challenges of a warming climate and ensuring a sustainable future for all citizens.

The writer is a clinical associate professor (research) at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB). He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports.