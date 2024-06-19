How students are dominating Instagram with thriving small businesses

In today’s digital age, Instagram has evolved into more than just a photo-sharing and social networking site. It’s a thriving market where young entrepreneurs, notably students, are making an impact with their innovative small businesses. From handmade crafts to digital illustrations, these innovative individuals are harnessing the power of social media to reach large audiences, build brands, and earn income—all while continuing their education.

The Statesman talks to a few students to decipher how they are converting their creative talents into viable Instagram companies, emphasising on their techniques, problems, and inspiring success stories.

As Freud would say, I’ve always been a perfectionist. I wanted to self-actualise; I was on a quest for independence. So, one day, I came across aesthetic acrylic beads that just beguiled me, and that was it. A surplus of ideas and creativity filled me up, and Addy’s Acrylic Beads, an accessories brand, was born. I make Y2k products, and while I personally believe accessories should not be gender-based or restricted to age, I mostly found my buyers to be college students. So, I tapped this market and went to colleges to promote my products by participating in their fests and events. Sharing my vision and passion with them really helped me get more customers!

Advertisement

-Aditi Mukherjee, Loreto College, Kolkata

I started my small business, Elevn.12, on Instagram because I wanted to give everyone an opportunity to bring their creativity into action and flaunt it around. I have always been passionate about art and self-expression, and I noticed a gap in the market for customised, high-quality tote bags that allow people to showcase their unique designs. Choosing this niche was a natural decision for me as it combined my love for creative designs with a practical product that people can use every day. By offering custom canvas printed tote bags, I aim to empower individuals to express their personal style and creativity in a fun and functional way. Starting a business on Instagram can be a rewarding experience for students, but it comes with its unique set of challenges. My advice would be to start with a clear niche and target audience in mind. Consistency in posting and engagement is key to building a loyal following. Make sure your posts are high-quality and visually appealing, as Instagram is a highly visual platform. Utilise Instagram’s features, such as Stories, Reels, and IGTV, to keep your content dynamic and engaging. Collaborating with influencers or other small businesses can also help increase your reach. Finally, don’t be afraid to leverage analytics to understand what works and what doesn’t, and be ready to adapt your strategy accordingly.

-Fathima Aslam, St Albert’s College (Autonomous), Kochi

It all started two years ago. It was my parents’ 25th wedding anniversary, and I wanted to get a caricature wedding invite made, but it was out of our budget, so I just thought of giving it a try on my own with literally zero knowledge about illustrations and caricatures, but then I just tried, and I successfully made it. This was the moment I realised I could turn this into my small business, and a few months later, I started Illustrations by Archi. To date, I have faced so many challenges while managing my studies and my business, but the biggest of them is giving exams and managing the orders in between. I have realised that both of them are equally important, so I have just learnt to manage my time and complete my orders in between the study breaks that I take. I would always suggest everyone to follow their heart like I did. If you think you can handle both business and studies, then without any further thought, you should just go for it because the future is never in our hands, but our present definitely is.

-Archi Agarwal, ISIC Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, Delhi