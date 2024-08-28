Whom to elect, and why?

Kerala CM and team leave for US, Cuba
Tour takes place amid vociferous criticism from opposition parties
It’s pretty much axiomatic in any democratic society that voting is important, maybe even a civic duty. But how often do people look deeply—or at all—into their own mental process behind their choice?
It’s pretty much axiomatic in any democratic society that voting is important, maybe even a civic duty. But how often do people look deeply—or at all—into their own mental process behind their choice? This is election year. So, questions about elections are on our minds. As I was reflecting on this issue, I remembered a discussion I had recently with a colleague. I agreed that it was important to keep going back to the basics, the first principles, the foundational questions on every topic. Otherwise, one might get tangled in a lot of complex analyses that might seem deep and important, but are actually completely beside the point.
One such foundational question, on the topic of elections, is “how do people decide whom to vote for?”
Do people really have “reasons” to vote for one candidate versus another? That is, do they have reasons beyond just “this is the party I’ve always voted for, and now it’s just a habit”? Even so, there must have been an initial reason for choosing the party. What was that? I know, for a lot of people it is generational. They vote the same way as their parents. The parents may have lived in revolutionary times and made revolutionary choices, but since then, the progeny have simply followed suit. In any case, it does seem that people at least imagine themselves as having thoughtful reasons for making a “choice” at the polls. But what are their reasons and how do they arrive at a choice?
Advertisement
First, what are the conscious factors in the choice? What are they looking for from their politicians? Some examples (at times overlapping):
Second, what exactly is it that they think the government can or should do about any of the above issues?
Third, how do they decide which politicians seem likely to deliver the results (or reflect the values) that they have identified as important?
Of course, these are just a few of the possibilities. There is a universe of conscious and unconscious reasons for the choices people make. But it’s worth trying to become more conscious of it.
The author is a lawyer, writer and editor based in Manhattan, New York.
Advertisement