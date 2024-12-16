‘Our bond propels us forward together’

According to Arpita Saha and Soumya Saha, love and marriage are not about grand gestures; instead, they are about enjoying the little moments. Married on 15 August 1991, the couple has completed their 33 years of togetherness. Their three-decade-long journey showcases how love depends on trust, respect and simple pleasures of life.

The journey of Arpita and Soumya Saha started in 1985, when they first became friends. “We lived in a nearby area, and we met through that, eventually becoming close friends. Later our parents also got involved, and we got married. So, it was a love-cum-arranged marriage.” Arpita shared. Their journey as friends blossomed into a lifelong commitment built on mutual respect.

Initially their journey was marked by some challenges, especially financial ones. “At that time, my husband held a modest position in his office, and his salary was limited,” Mrs Saha said, adding, “However, we never considered this as a challenge. We always believed that this is a part of life, which is important for us to grow as individuals and as a couple.” This perspective shaped their approach to a happy life. Soumya Saha stated, “It’s not necessary to have everything in a lavish way for a happy married life. Instead, it is the little things and the little moments that count. This moment becomes the key for a long-standing and strong relationship.”

Soumya Saha recalls their time in Delhi in 1993, when the couple had to shift because he was transferred for work. “We used to live in a small rooftop room, popularly known as ‘Barsati’ in Delhi. Delhi was too expensive and was tough to manage, but being together helped us to navigate a new city, filled with unknown faces. Our constant belief in each other helped us to grow through the ups and downs of life.” After a year, they returned to Kolkata and continued with their lives.

With time, their situation developed, and today they lead a comfortable life, enjoying leisure travel to their small flat in Santiniketan or occasional outings. “My husband helped and guided me to adjust to the unfamiliar surroundings,” Mrs Saha stated about her experience in Delhi.

Their relationship is more than about facing challenges; it is about adapting to new phases of life. Today their son resides in Bangalore for studies. Reflecting on that, Mr Saha claimed, “We now rely on each other more than ever, and our strong bond propels us forward together.”

Focusing on today’s generation, Mr Saha highlights how there’s a change in their attitude towards relationships. “I think there’s a lack of stability and commitment in a relationship in today’s generation. In our generation, we had this sense of responsibility and commitment towards our marriage and partner,” he added. Mrs Saha agrees to that, adding, “Nowadays, I’ve seen people prioritising themselves more, which is not necessarily wrong, but different from our idea of prioritising collective well-being over individual desires.”

The Sahas’ story depicts how a successful marriage is not about avoiding problems; instead, it is about facing them together. It’s about finding joy in little things and growing through the thick and thin of a relationship.



