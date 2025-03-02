Introducing Suneel Darshan’s new protégé Aayush Kumar

Aayush, what brings you to Bollywood?

After dropping out of my MBA from University Business School, Chandigarh, I landed in Mumbai to be a part of the Hindi film industry. My parents who reside in Gurgaon were worried about how I would make it here without having any sort of connections whatsoever in the industry… Acting brings me joy and with a determination to make my parents proud, just like every middle-class boy aspires, I landed in tinsel town to fulfil my ambition.

How did Suneel Darshan find you and were you aware of his achievements when he signed you?

I met Suneel Darshan sir through a casting director who mentioned to me that there were some interesting roles to go for in his new commencing project. A brief conversation with him through the meeting resulted in my landing into the coveted lead role in Andaaz 2 which came to me by surprise and I actually pinched myself to check whether this was a dream or reality…I had watched his movies Jaanwar, Andaaz and others several times but never believed that he would be directing me someday.

What do you play in Andaaz 2 and have you seen the first Andaaz?

I can’t reveal the plot of Andaaz 2 due to confidentiality reasons. However, I would sum it up as the journey of a young, believable middle-class boy named Aarav who is truly inspirational and has absolute confidence to achieve what he has set out for. His journey is going to entertain and inspire millions…I believe that like the first Andaaz, this movie also has a triangular love story and some amazing music yet the depth of its drama is so true to life that I am sure it deserves to be an inspiration for the younger generation.

Who are your favourite actors and films?

I get inspired by every good performance as I would like to take the positive aspects of everyone and apply them to myself while performing. I understand that there is a distinct difference between actors and stars and I somehow respect performances from both genres. I have observed that very often a good actor is uncomfortable if he is cast in a role that has no substance for him or he doesn’t identify with the character he is playing. So favourites keep changing with the movies.

How challenging was the debut experience for you?

I quite relate to the protagonist Aarav’s character, so I was a bit anxious till the time I had my first shot…after that Suneel Sir guided me and we did a lot of rehearsals, before the shoot we held workshops with the leading ladies Akaisha and Natasha Fernandez and myself, at the end of which we were all so much in character that through the movie’s filming Aayush had transformed to Aarav…it was likewise with Akaisha and Natasha also.

The road ahead is tough and merciless, you think you are up to it?

The day I stepped into Mumbai I told my parents that I didn’t know how I would do it but I surely will…I am not scared of any upcoming challenges and am always ready…will always give my best to the shot, with a smile.

