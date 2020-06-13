Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after winning the title of Miss World, made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Raj Kanwar’s Andaaz. Recently, a video of Priyanka is surfacing on the internet in which she can be seen telling about her inexperience.

Priyanka also opened up on being yelled at on the sets for not getting the choreography right even after more than 40 takes. She also said that she was scolded while shooting for a romantic song with Akshay Kumar in South Africa.

She added, “That was one of the first songs I shot and there were multiple things I had to achieve at that point. Once the 40-something-th take had happened and I didn’t get it right… I remember Raju Khan was the choreographer, he is Saroj (Khan) ji’s son. He threw his mic down and said, ‘Just because you’re Miss World, you think you can become an actress? Go learn how to dance and then come back and perform.’”

She also added how she was saved by Twinkle Khanna’s unborn baby. Yes, Twinkle Khanna’s baby turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Priyanka. The shoot was temporarily halted and she got a chance to prepare herself better.

“Luckily, Akshay’s wife went into labour at that point so the schedule was cut short and we came back to India. I remember going to Pandit Veeru Krishnan’s class and started learning kathak. I did about six hours every single day and then when I went back, for the next schedule, I knew so much more,” she said.

That’s when Priyanka learnt the importance of preparation. She said, “Even if you don’t know something, if you have the ambition to be somewhere, if you prepare yourself, you have the ability to be better than everyone else.”

Priyanka has come a long way since her debut film and has won a number of accolades, including the National Award and multiple Filmfare Awards. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which was based on the life of teenage author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who succumbed to pulmonary fibrosis in 2015.