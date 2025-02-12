Enjoy ecological wonders with the thrill of wildlife in Madhya Pradesh

Think of a place where the swing of fresh air wakes you up, where the morning chimes of neighbours satisfy your soul, and where the blazing heat of summer is overwhelmed by the mist of early morning. Madhya Pradesh (MP) is indeed one of the states in India with significant forest cover. According to the latest data, it consistently ranks high in terms of forest area and biodiversity.

Forest coverage: Madhya Pradesh has one of the largest forest covers in India, contributing significantly to the country’s overall forest area. Recent assessments indicate that around 31 per cent of the state is covered by forests.

Biodiversity: These forests are home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, making MP an important area for conservation efforts.

Madhya Pradesh has been recognised as one of the “Go-To Destinations for 2025”. The state is adorned with rich heritage, abundant flora and fauna, and picturesque beauty, making for a premier, exotic travel destination in the heart of India. It’s clear to the UCN team that the tiger reserves of Madhya Pradesh exemplify the state’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage and wildlife. While challenges like poaching and human-animal conflict remain, stringent protection and management practices have led to stable tiger populations in the reserves. The list mentions Madhya Pradesh as a wild wonderland for spotting majestic Royal Bengal Tigers. What adds to the experience are upgraded lounging facilities in the reserves that provide a luxurious yet adventurous stay to all wildlife lovers. Madhya Pradesh is known for its efforts in tiger conservation. It has eleven picturesque national parks (tiger reserves) in the heart of India, and each of them has a unique identity.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Kanha Tiger Reserve

Pench Tiger Reserve

Panna Tiger Reserve

Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve

Satpura Tiger Reserve

Veerangana Durgabati Tiger Reserve

Ratapani Tiger Reserve

Madhav Tiger Reserve

Kuno National Park

Van Vihar

We will take you across the wilderness of the heart of India and explore its wild heritage.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve is indeed a remarkable destination with not just spectacular wildlife, particularly tigers, but also rich history and stunning landscapes. It is in the Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh, covers a significant area, and is known for its rugged hills and lush vegetation. Bandhavgarh is famous for having one of the highest densities of Royal Bengal Tigers in India. This makes it a prime spot for wildlife enthusiasts and photographers. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of the landscapes, including valleys and hills, making wildlife sightings even more scenic. The Vishnu Statue (Shesh Shaiya), depicting Lord Vishnu reclining on the serpent, is a significant cultural and historical site within the reserve, adding depth to the visitor experience. The reserve is home to the Bandhavgarh Fort, believed to be over 2,000 years old. The fort’s ruins, visible during safaris, add a unique historical layer to the wildlife experience. Bandhavgarh is truly a gem for those interested in both nature and history. During safaris in Bandhavgarh, tourists can witness tigers in their natural habitat. Explore diverse wildlife, including leopards, various deer species, and numerous bird species. Appreciate the combination of natural beauty and historical significance. Zones in Bandhavgarh are as follows:

Tala Zone:

– The most popular and frequently visited zone, known for frequent tiger sightings.

– Safari experiences offer a mix of wildlife encounters and historical exploration.

Magadhi Zone:

– Less crowded than Tala, yet offers ample opportunities to view wildlife.

– Known for diverse flora and fauna.

Khitauli Zone:

– Often less explored but still provides an authentic experience of the wildlife and landscapes of the reserve.

How to Reach:

The nearest railway stations are Umaria (33.7 km), Katni (approx. 95 km), and Jabalpur (approx. 170 km). The nearest airport is at Jabalpur (160 km). You can take a taxi from Satna, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, or Khajuraho to reach Bandhavgarh National Park via road.

Kanha Tiger Reserve is another magnificent destination in Madhya Pradesh, renowned for its extensive wildlife and beautiful landscapes. Here are some key points about the reserve:

Kanha is situated in the Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh and covers an area of approximately 940 square kilometres. It is part of the larger Kanha National Park, which is known for its stunning scenery and rich biodiversity. The reserve has played a significant role in the conservation of the Barasingha (swamp deer), which was on the brink of extinction. Successful conservation efforts have led to a thriving population of this species in the area. Kanha is home to a healthy population of Royal Bengal Tigers, making it one of the top spots in India for tiger sightings. The park hosts a variety of other wildlife, including leopards, sloth bears, Indian wild dogs (dholes), and a rich diversity of birds, adding to its appeal for wildlife enthusiasts. Kanha is characterised by its picturesque landscape, which includes lush sal forests, grassy meadows, and dense bamboo thickets. The reserve boasts a rich array of flora and fauna, with over 300 species of birds and a variety of plants and trees that support the diverse ecosystem. Visiting Kanha Tiger Reserve offers an unforgettable experience of nature and wildlife, along with insights into conservation efforts of unique species like the Barasingha. Kanha is divided into different zones, with the four most popular gates for safaris due to its high wildlife visibility.

Mukki

Kanha

Kisli

Sarhi

Kanha has been a pioneer in wildlife conservation in India and often serves as a model for other reserves aiming to protect endangered species and their habitats.

How to reach:

Kanha National Park is approximately 125 km from Jabalpur.

The nearest airport is Jabalpur (approx. 130 km). The nearest railway stations are the Jabalpur railway station (approx. 125 km) and Bilaspur railway station (approx. 186 km).

Public transport like taxis and buses is available from Jabalpur, Bilaspur, Nagpur, and Raipur, making Kanha easily accessible via roadways.

Pench National Park is indeed a remarkable destination, rich in both natural beauty and cultural significance. Here are some detailed highlights about this enchanting park. The reserve is not just a wildlife sanctuary but also reflects the culture and traditions of the indigenous communities living around it, enhancing the ecological and social fabric of the region. Pench is in Seoni and Chhindwara districts of Madhya Pradesh, Pench National Park spans an area of 758 square kilometres. The park is named after the Pench River, which flows through its landscape. Pench is globally recognised as the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. Many locations described in the book are found within the park, including Wainganga River—the gorge where Sher Khan was killed. Seeonee Hills: A prominent feature in the stories.

Kanhiwara village is also mentioned in the context of the Jungle Book. Pench is home to a variety of wildlife, making it an excellent spot for animal enthusiasts. The park has a healthy population of tigers, attracting many wildlife watchers. Pench is known for its significant population of leopards, including the elusive black leopard. Wild dogs (dholes) can often be spotted in packs along with chital (spotted deer) and sambar deer. The park is a paradise for birdwatchers, with numerous species, including raptors and migratory birds.

One of the most famous residents of Pench, Collarwali gained international recognition for her remarkable story. She earned the nickname “Supermom” for raising 29 cubs during her lifetime while wearing a radio collar for scientific monitoring. Her story has highlighted the importance of conservation efforts in the park.

Visitors can explore the park through jeep safaris, which provide opportunities for wildlife viewing and photography. The park’s undulating terrain and lush meadows create a stunning backdrop for these adventures. Pench National Park is part of the Pench Tiger Reserve, which focuses on the conservation of tigers and their habitats. Efforts are in place to protect the diverse wildlife and maintain the ecological balance of the region. Pench National Park offers a unique blend of wildlife, history, and literary significance, making it a must-visit for nature lovers and fans of The Jungle Book.

How to reach:

The nearest railway station is the Nagpur Junction (approximately 95 km), which is well connected to other major railheads of the country. Nagpur airport is the nearest airport, which is approximately 102 km away. Situated on the Nagpur-Jabalpur highway, Pench National Park is easily accessible by local means of transport like buses and taxis. Chhindwara district is approximately 90 km, and Seoni district is 58 km from the park.

