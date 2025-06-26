Anil and Boney Kapoor perform rituals in Rishikesh to honour late mother

Actor Anil Kapoor recently made a spiritual journey to Rishikesh, seeking solace and offering prayers in memory of his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor.

Accompanied by his elder brother and producer Boney Kapoor, the actor visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram, a serene retreat on the banks of the Ganga, where Swami Chidanand Saraswati welcomed them.

The Kapoor brothers participated in a special prayer ceremony on the ghats, performing rituals to pay homage to their beloved mother.

Speaking to ANI during the visit, Anil reflected on the significance of Rishikesh in his life. “Every time I come here, I feel blessed. There is a sense of calm and connection that this place offers, especially during moments like these,” he said.

The Kapoor matriarch, Nirmal Kapoor, mother to Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 90. She had been briefly hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital before her passing.

A few days after her passing, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude for the support his family received.

“The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don’t have the words to express how deeply grateful we are,” he wrote.

He went on to describe his mother as a quiet yet powerful presence in their lives. “She touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She never stood in the spotlight, but her strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring.”

In his emotional tribute, Anil highlighted her role in keeping the family bonded through the years. “She was the glue that kept our family close—from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of affection that she made a lasting impact on many hearts,” he shared.