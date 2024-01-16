An entrepreneurial effort amidst the lap of nature

Young at heart, with courage and faith in oneself, have given the couple Aritra and Ayan Bhattacharya the confidence to take up a challenge in developing a farm land in Tantipara, Birbhum. Considered a dry and rocky area, Tantipara, or technically, Adampur, is basically a hamlet of around 700–800 weaver families who specialise in weaving gachhi tussar sarees, from growing the silk cocoon to the finished product.

Amongst this landscape, the couple set up Punascha Krishikaaj, a farm of 17 bigha (roughly a little over 10 acres) that also includes a four-bigha pond area. With an investment of Rs 25 lakhs, they have initiated this farmland that provides livelihood not only from scratch but in different ways.

“Our foremost objective is to provide pure, unadulterated, and authentic food items, dairy products, and vegetables, and to also render a rendezvous with nature to those who desire to visit and experience a day trip to the farm,” says Ayon, who has left a career in the film industry in the city to devote all his time to this venture.

Our wanderlust on a recent winter morning took us from Bolpur to Tantipara, an hour and a half drive guided by GPS. We soon reached the landmark given: the Tantipara Municipality Office building. Our adventure had just begun.

At first, Punascha Krishikaaj was untraceable. We simply drove through the kuccha pathway, winding through multi-hued paddy fields as far as our eyes met the horizon. Fortunately, we met our guide for the day, a village local, who immediately connected with us, all praise for the entrepreneurial couple.

After extending a warm welcome, the couple took us around the large area comprising the large kitchen with huge mud ovens.

We were absolutely enthralled to see jam being prepared from Rosella, more familiar as chukai, a red-coloured, tangy-tasting lady finger that actually belongs to the hibiscus family.

The other earthen oven held the large vessel bubbling with condensed milk. We went around the farm to find two cows with their calves, a few ducks, and layers of paddy fields as far as we could stretch our vision. The beauty of the whole area was held in a picturesque yet simple two-storey house where the couples stayed amid the wilderness.

Ayon enlightened us about the farm produce, mainly the native paddy, and the extraordinary quality of the two “heirloom rice” or indigenous rice varieties that are being sown on the farm. These are two types of rice, interestingly known as “radhuni pagol” and “bhasha manik.” Ayon is the production and quality control in-charge, while Aritra looks after the distribution and marketing.

With three permanent local employees and a recurring monthly investment of Rs. 50, 000, this entrepreneurial couple produces their own ghee, butter, cream, condensed milk, and paneer and has also revived original Bengali sweets like kheer gunjiya, patishapta, taal bora, etc. Set up in 2019, the farm has already developed a regular clientele in and around Birbhum, including Bolpur and Siuri, and has also extended to Kolkata.

Ayon’s emphasis on purity exists in the scale they can now manage, and this has been their USP. The couple has already adopted basic modern technology like sprinklers and machine milking, which also adds to the hygienic method of milk production. They have plans to develop the farm in a big way through further investments and loans, the very hard work notwithstanding.

The two-storey house with large glass windows and a balcony that the couple has built provides humble comfort to them but can be extended to visitors who would like to experience and enjoy farm life during a day visit. This simple house has all the basic amenities, like electricity, water, furniture, utensils, and the availability of cooking gas.

The simple lunch of pulao and chicken stew prepared by Ayon was simply delicious. We bought a few items, like jam and gujiya, at very reasonable rates. As we took a stroll around the pond area after lunch, we saw the sun gently dip down and disappear into the crimson horizon.

It was time for us to hurry back because, as it gets dark, the night brings in its own challenges. The farm may or may not become a commercial resort, but as of now, the Bhattacharyas are experimenting with an innovative experience of alternative living. It is open to anyone who wishes to spend a few hours in the lap of nature.

The writer is a freelance contributor