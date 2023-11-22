Birbhum DM receives prestigious Skoch Award

The district magistrate of Birbhum, Bidhan Roy and other members of the district civil administration received the prestigious Skoch award for successful implementation of the social and educational programmes, yesterday. “This award is the result of a joint effort of our entire team and we dedicate this award to the people of Birbhum district,” said Bidhan Roy.

He further added that the first generation people of the economically, socially, geographically and culturally backward community have been identified and imparted education. “Our goal was to improve the human resources in our district through extension of the educational system,” he added. During the long period of the Covid-19 outbreak, the district administration did not give up hope, instead focusing on an open education system.

The students of the primary schools have been identified in the most backward villages and areas and provided education through sports, songs, drawings, poems, watching and hearing sounds of birds, all under the open sky.

The students enjoyed these innovative styles of learning and continued with their studies during the period when schools were closed for over two years. The school timings were from 7am to 9.30am and from 4am to 6pm. Named Ananda Path, the session not only allowed normal students but also speciallyabled children to learn through these open classes surrounded by nature. “This is not an alternative to the present school education system, but it complemented the school education system.

The presence of the children had increased in the Ananada Path classes and they had become more active in their participation during the class hours,” Mr Roy added. Few months ago, the Skoch Award was announced for Birbhum district for its governance on the social and educational platform, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak period, which they received yesterday.