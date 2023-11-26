TMC Birbhum core committee meeting held

The core committee of Trinamul Congress in Birbhum district held an important meeting today. Recently, deputy Speaker of Assembly, Ashish Mukherjee has been appointed as the chairman of Birbhum district TMC in the absence of Anubrata Mondal. Anubrata has been dropped from the post of district president of TMC in Birbhum, but so far the post is lying vacant.

The crucial Lok Sabha election is six months away, at this juncture holding the core committee meeting in Birbhum district is significant. The meeting was held at Khoyrasole Block party office of TMC, in which party MP’s Shatabdi Roy, Asit Mal, and MLA of Suri and other senior leaders were present.

“Our party is united in Birbhum district and on 2 January, we will organise a massive rally in Khoyrasole, where over 50,000 people will be present,” said MLA Bikash Roy Choudhury. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP won a lone seat from Birbhum and in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is eyeing a seat from the district in absence of Anubrata Mondal. For the last one year, Anubrata has been lodged in jail. His so-called ‘rival’ group leader Kajal Sheikh has been appointed as the sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad.

