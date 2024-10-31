Diwali: Day of light and shadow

Diwali or Deepawali is celebrated as the day when light wins over darkness and good wins over evil. Goddess Kali, who rules both, the worlds of light and of darkness, is worshipped on this day and throughout this season, in her various avatars – Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati.

There can be no light without shadow. So this is also a time when we contemplate the nature of darkness. Myths from time immemorial have dwelt on the idea that shadowy spaces are inhabited by creatures of the dark. Murky monsters lurk in nooks and crannies, crawling out of the woodwork during inopportune moments. We are not talking only of the real, the evil face of humans, as we have witnessed in recent times. The fictional world, reflective no doubt of the real, is filled with a plethora of demons and ghouls, ghosts or “bhoot”s. Often they are scary but sometimes also sad and lonely. There are witches or “dyni”s, who are more often misunderstood victims of misogyny than monsters. There is black magic and white noise. This is a season that throws light on all this darkness.

And we are not alone. Across the globe this is a time of the celebration of transition, when in the twilight of the juxtaposed realities of light and darkness, we realize all sorts of realities. The seasons merge into each other like day into night. Summer into winter. Today is also Halloween, which has long been celebrated in the West as a spooky day when children go door to door dressed in scary costumes, collecting candies. But it is also a time of equivocation. I recall costumes of sad skeletons.

Advertisement

Our special supplement today brings our readers a selection of stories ranging from legends that surround our powerful deities – Goddesses who rule the season of light – to eerie ghosts and ghouls, wizards and witches who inhabit the shadows. The other dark side of the festival of light is the adverse impact that bursting of fire crackers has on health and environment. Environmental experts have written for us on the issue of air and noise pollution. Doctors have also advised on the way to look after your health during this season. Hope you enjoy all the articles.

Have a blessed Kali Puja and Deepawali. Oh and Happy Halloween too.