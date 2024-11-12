3 hurt after locals beat up jatra workers

Three people were injured when locals beat them up seeking free pass during a advertisement campaign of a jatra party in Khandra gram panchayat area, under Andal police station, here today.

From Friday, three night jatra festival has started after the Kali Puja in Khandra gram panchayat area. When the vehicle of advertisement passed near the railway gate near Sindhuli colliery area, locals stopped the vehicle seeking free passes. When the occupants refused, they were beaten up.

Sambhu Bauri, Srikanta Dhibar and Chandan Bakshi have been injured and treated at nearby Khandra Block Primary Health Centre. Andal police station has received a written complaint and started a case.

Advertisement

So far none has been arrested in this connection.