Under pressure: How marks weigh over mind

“I don’t think I will have enough time to finish the assignment today. I have to run to my tuition class, and after that, I have another class to attend.”

“Not just classes, I have to sit for a three-hour mock exam today, and after going back home, I have to prepare for another mock test tomorrow.”

Amid the busy metro crowd, this conversation between two students coming back from school looking exhausted might make you linger for a minute and force you to think about the rat race the youth of today cannot run away from. In comparison, you might think about your days of yore when after-school activity was the mandatory evening play session with friends. However, the very next moment, your phone’s pop-up news notification alerts you that two students from your state have topped the central national entrance exam, making you yet wonder for the second time how much dedication they must have put in for them to achieve top ranks.

The JEE MAIN session two results are out. The UP board Class 12 results are out. The WBJEE 2025 exam was just held two days back, while the NEET UG exam would be conducted in just a few day’s time. For millions of students each year, these exams act as the doorway to premium institutions and universities that enthral them with the glory of an excellent placement, further academic achievements, a stable income and a secure balanced life. However, behind the academic conquest lies the harrowing experiences these students face every day- the cutthroat competition, the peer rivalry, the pressure to perform well in each and every exam, the desire to outrank everyone and gain the top position, and the relentless pursuit of marks. This strain on their minds and being a part of a scheduled race where each minute you are late or lacking results in losing, where a few pieces of paper dictate achievements can often result in anxiety attacks, isolation, depression and an apprehensive attitude, slowly chipping away their self-worth. According to UNESCO, almost 50 per cent of higher education students suffer from mental health challenges.

“Stress can trigger emotional, cognitive and behavioural problems. Students nowadays are overwhelmed by the burden of expectations, both theirs and others, while the constant fear of lacking and not doing enough is pulling them down,” stated Chandrani Talukdar, a clinical psychologist at, the Institute of Neuroscience, Kolkata. While there is no shortcut to achieving academic excellence, according to her, awareness among students, parents, and institutions is vital to bringing about a significant shift in the crossroads of education and mental health. She remarked, “Institutes can conduct workshops that cultivate and nurture creativity and critical thinking. Teachers play a crucial role in sensitising students about the importance of healthy study-life balance, or simply lend a listening ear, playing the role of empathetic educators that students require. If they decipher signs of burnout among students, they should encourage getting professional help. A support group in this regard is extremely beneficial. Parents too have an active role to play. Keeping an eye on changes in behaviour and habits, including eating habits, sleep patterns, and social withdrawal. Look out for if your child is getting irritated easily, has less attention span now, cannot retain what they have learned, is disorganised or cannot take active decisions, facing physical discomforts or binge-eating.”

And while students are relentlessly pursuing and trying to become a part of the achievement culture, parents are not far behind, silently counting on their success. However, this can often result in harsh parenting, making it a trigger point of stress among students- the strict routine, the constant comparisons and criticism. “Situations like this do more harm than good. Creating a safe and positive environment for students while they prepare for competitive exams, board exams, or entrance tests is essential. Be an active listener and be emotionally available, you might figure out a lot about your child when you listen to and observe them. Over-expectations should be kept at bay. Education now is often linked with fear and not curiosity or passion among students. Instil in your child that it’s okay to make a mistake,” explained Ms Talukdar.

Creating a healthy, balanced academic environment is the need of the hour and teachers, parents, and institutions play a huge role in creating a foundation for a compassionate approach to success. Because success does not just lie in cracking an exam.