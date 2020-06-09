Be-Ivy Education– an institute in Bangalore known for training students to get into Ivy League Colleges recently conducted an online webinar on “Studying in International colleges Post Covid-19.”

This free webinar was conducted for parents of students studying in grades 10, 11 and 12 by Dr John Franco Tharakan, CEO and mentor at Be-Ivy Education.

The hour long webinar for parents covered a range of topics including the criteria set by Ivy League colleges for student intake, changes in norms due to Covid-19, college application process and steps involved, role of parents in helping children discover their passion and ideal career path.

Tharakan said, ”Students seeking admissions from 2021 will need to work smart and hard as competition is likely to be more for admission slots globally with many students deferring admissions due to Covid-19 this year.”

