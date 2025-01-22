The evolution of interviewing: AI and the virtual recruitment process

The process of hiring has evolved dramatically over the past few decades. Where once a handshake and face-to-face conversation were the cornerstones of job interviews, today’s recruitment practices are increasingly shaped by technology. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the proliferation of virtual interviews are redefining how companies identify and select talent. These changes are not merely incremental improvements but represent a fundamental shift in the dynamics of hiring, offering new possibilities for efficiency, fairness, and global reach. According to a 2023 report, 70 per cent of companies now use AI for candidate screening and interviews, leading to a 40 per cent reduction in time-to-hire. Virtual interview platforms have also expanded reach, allowing businesses to tap into a global talent pool, with 67 per cent of HR leaders stating that virtual recruitment has helped them reach more diverse candidates. Furthermore, AI-driven assessments can enhance fairness, with systems capable of reducing human bias by 30 per cent in evaluating candidates. As organisations adapt to these innovations, they are discovering that the future of interviewing lies at the intersection of human insight and technological advancement, paving the way for more streamlined and inclusive hiring processes.

The rise of AI in recruitment

Advertisement

Recruitment has been transformed largely by artificial intelligence although this may not be obvious. At first, AI was restricted to the applicant tracking system (ATS), which helped sort and filter resumes. However, the appearance of interview platforms based on artificial intelligence was an important breakthrough. Such sites examine how candidates answer a set of questions recorded beforehand, the way they speak, and even their gestures. This higher level of evaluation provides a rather broader understanding of the candidate’s fit for a position, which is a departure from the rather shallow evaluation that accompanies conventional interviews.

Advertisement

Importance of psycholinguistics and conversational intelligence

Psycholinguistics, the study of how language is processed in the mind, plays a pivotal role in assessing candidate fit. AI-driven platforms now analyse language patterns, tone, and even micro-expressions during virtual interviews, offering deeper insights into a candidate’s emotional intelligence and communication style. Conversational intelligence, the ability of AI to understand and respond to human language, has become a game-changer. These systems can simulate real-time conversations, assess soft skills, and gauge a candidate’s cultural fit with up to 85 per cent accuracy. According to a study by Deloitte, 73 per cent of HR professionals have found AI-enhanced interviews to be more effective in evaluating candidates’ communication skills than traditional methods. This is particularly important for roles where empathy, adaptability, and problem-solving are crucial.

The global market for AI in recruitment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6 per cent from 2023 to 2030, highlighting the increasing reliance on technology. As AI continues to refine its understanding of human communication through psycholinguistics, virtual recruitment becomes more precise, paving the way for a future where hiring is both efficient and insightful.

Reducing bias with AI

Another great benefit of using AI in the interview is the possibility of eliminating bias from the process. In traditional interviews, there is a tendency for the interviewer to bring his or her own bias when deciding who to hire or not, this is because the interviewer may base his or her decision on experience, personal preference or even his or her mood at that particular time. While AI can be trained to concentrate on the skills, experience and competencies of a candidate only. AI is effective in reducing bias because it establishes a system of grading where all the candidates are graded on the same criteria and therefore an objective system of recruitment is achieved.

The virtual recruitment boom

The virtual recruitment boom has transformed hiring processes globally, driven by advancements in technology and shifting workforce dynamics. According to a LinkedIn survey, 81 per cent of talent professionals believe virtual recruitment will continue post-2024, reflecting the efficiency and flexibility it offers. Virtual interviews have reduced time-to-hire by nearly 50 per cent, as automated screening and AI-driven tools enable faster candidate assessments. The global virtual recruitment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 per cent from 2023 to 2030, highlighting the sector’s momentum. With over 70 per cent of companies now adopting digital hiring tools, virtual recruitment is redefining how talent is sourced and retained.

Enhancing the candidate’s experience with AI

AI’s integration into the virtual recruitment process also enhances the candidate experience in several ways. The use of AI-driven platforms can help to offer instant feedback to candidates and also help them understand their strengths and weaknesses. This immediate response not only benefits the candidates in the development of their profiles but also builds up the aspect of fairness in the recruitment of employees. In addition, AI can also make the interview process unique to each candidate and ask questions as well as present scenarios to the candidate that are most suitable for the candidate’s experience and for the job that the candidate is applying for.

Challenges and considerations

Despite its many advantages, the rise of AI in interviewing is not without challenges. One of the primary concerns is the potential for AI to perpetuate existing biases if not properly managed. For instance, if an AI system is trained on data that were collected with bias in hiring decisions, then the system will also perpetrate the same bias rather than rectifying it. It is imperative that measures to reduce this risk include guaranteeing that AI-based tools used in recruitment are developed and validated for diversity and inclusion.

Another consideration is the human element in recruitment. Interviews have traditionally been about more than just evaluating skills; they also involve building rapport and assessing cultural fit. While AI can provide valuable data and insights, it cannot replicate the nuances of human interaction. As such, companies must strike a balance between leveraging AI for efficiency and maintaining the personal touch that is often critical in making final hiring decisions.

The future of recruitment: A hybrid approach

The evolution of interviewing, driven by AI and the virtual recruitment process, represents a profound shift in how we approach hiring. It brings the possibility to increase productivity, decrease the impact of subjectivity and make the process of candidates’ consideration more convenient. But at the same time, it brings up crucial questions of decision-making processes and the responsibility to make sure that the technologies used are unbiased.

Moving forward, AI and virtual recruitment seem to be the future of the hiring process and will continue to evolve soon. Those businesses that have taken their time to make conscious and informed decisions on which of these technologies to adopt will be better placed to secure the best talent within the global market. However, success will depend not only on the use of these tools but their combination with the human-centred aspects of the hiring process. In this way, organisations can establish a recruitment system that is not only efficient but also fair and interesting for candidates.

The writer is CEO and Co-Founder, Konverz.ai