TCS partners with Vishal Sikka’s AI firm Vianai Systems

Mumbai-headquartered Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) officially announced here on Thursday that it has entered into a partnership with Vianai Systems, a provider of enterprise-grade, domain-specific generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications, founded by former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka.

Hila combines natural language interactions with advanced data analytics, for decision-making across finance, supply chain, and sales. TCS will customise the Hila platform to meet the specific needs of financial institutions and other key sectors, a TCS press release stated.

“These customisations include seamless integration into enterprise systems, post-deployment support, and tailored AI services. Additionally, TCS will leverage the hila platform to bring the conversational capability to core business verticals such as CRM, sales and supply chain for other industries,” according to a TCS press release.

TCS customers will gain access to Vianai’s Hila platform which is a next-generation solution that enables C-suite executives to ask questions and gain real-time insights from their data repository. By combining natural language interactions with data analytics, Hila helps decision-makers across finance, supply chain and sales leverage generative AI (GenAI) to unlock the true value of their enterprise data — without needing deep technical expertise.

“The future of enterprise decision-making lies in making data intuitive, intelligent and accessible. The TCS partnership with Vianai Systems brings this vision to life — empowering CXOs to engage with their data to gain insights, act faster and lead with greater clarity,” TCS CEO & MD K Krithivasan said.

Krithivasan said that TCS is splitting the AI and cloud business and creating independent business units for AI and cloud since innovation in AI is happening at a faster pace, and new AI-native businesses are emerging which could be potential partners for TCS.