During this hard time, the medical professionals have been the fabric of humanity, with their tireless efforts, dedication and passion towards helping people.

As the entire world is showing their appreciation and gratitude to them in various ways, the students of Amity University launched the “I salute” campaign– a unique and modern way to salute the medical staff by creating an Instagram filter.

It is a gesture to show solidarity during the pandemic and thanking people who are acting like our saviours. It is indeed an amazing step by the students of the university, to send out a message of encouragement and appreciation to various doctors, nurses and caregivers.

Overall, the campaign reached 17180 people on the first day of its launch.