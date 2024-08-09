AIIA inks MoU with Amity University for education, research, and technology

An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi and Amity University, Noida, to collaborate on education, research, and technology, the Ayush Ministry said on Friday.

The MoU was signed by AIIA Director Prof Tanuja Nesari, and Joint Registrar of Amity University Asha Premnath on Thursday, it said.

This MoU extends the ongoing five-year agreement with Amity University, the statement said.

“The objective of the MoU is to promote collaborative education programs, publications, capacity-building, and joint capacity-building projects. This includes fostering academic excellence, technological advancement, and state-of-the-art programs through capacity building and lifelong learning,” the Ministry said.

The MoU will facilitate the exchange of students and faculty for academic, research, and training purposes, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, AIIA Director stated that the institute is committed to realizing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision 2047 for a developed India, and this MoU will prove to be a significant milestone in that direction.

“By sharing knowledge and research, we can drive development forward,” the Director said.

It may be mentioned that AIIA has signed 40 MoUs with national-level technical institutions and universities, including major institutes like IIT and CSIR, to promote research and documentation in the field of Ayurveda. Additionally, 17 MoUs have been signed with renowned international institutions.