The sudden closure of schools internationally due to Covid 19 is one of the biggest lockdown of institutions the world has witnessed since World War II. Pandemic has necessitated a rethinking of how we educate future generations. Technology and online learning are viewed as the most obvious disruptive factors to the existing model of teaching for schools.

The future of any innovation in teaching and learning is mostly a combination of all or at least most of the following: academic discipline, pedagogy, learning environment, data and educational technology. This was an especially challenging task for us educators who are acclimatised to the intransigent education system in India, which is yet unaccustomed to relying this heavily on technology.

The unfamiliarity with technology especially for the non-tech savvy staff posed a heavy handicap in getting over the steep learning curve that this extant situation posed. The global pandemic will set a lasting impact on the use of digitised learning, making it not only a go to tool in times of need but also an essential key in the world of teaching and learning.

The corona virus pandemic has created the need for mass up-skilling of teachers. The generational gap now became evident when the online shift was made. Students are doing well with tech-based education, but the teachers are quite uncomfortable with this format of learning. In current teaching system teachers are used to personal interaction with their students.

Those of them who feared and begrudged technology will see the power of ICT and adaptive learning and the flipped classroom model will then become a reality. Learning new software and teaching methods felt as if we are back to the basics again. We delved into this completely unfamiliar world of online teaching very naively.

We experimented with the software, asked each other questions, laughed at our mistakes, revelled in our accomplishments and powered through till we were able to see concrete results. The boom of elearning in Business to Customer (B2C) model (where e-learning companies supply their products directly to students) will see a reversal as the teachers become highly empowered with multiple tools in the domain of digital, integrated and inclusive teaching.

Education systems and teachers are becoming more tech savvy and encouraging:

Learning new technology

In classroom, technology can encompass all kinds of tools from blackboard to low-tech pencil, and papers, to the use of presentation software, or high-tech tablets, online collaboration through popular apps, which allow students and instructors to share their documents online, edit them in real time and project them on a screen.

The technologies are allowing us to try things in physical and virtual classrooms that were not possible before. Presentation software enable instructors to use high-resolution photographs, diagrams, videos and sound files to augment text and verbal lecture content, conferencing tools, and more.

Exploring virtual space

To make virtual classrooms a reality, the focus should not limit on lesson delivery and sending assessments via email. To make online teaching effective, it’s required to create the entire experience as close to real classrooms.

This is possible by partnering with Edtech services for interactive syllabus-based contents, test and analytics. In reality, students are more tech friendly then adults. This may sometimes lead to conflicting situations and teachers must know how to deal with them effectively.

Shifting from non-tech to tech savvy staff

It’s fair to say that we live in a tech-heavy world. The impact of technological advancement is also changing the face of education; it is especially impacting the teacher and students relationship. Teaching-friendly education enable teachers to use the technology to replace the old method of standardised, rote learning and create more personalised, self directed experiences for students.

Distance is no bar in education

Digitalisation opens an ocean of opportunity in a world where distance is not a barrier. One can easily communicate and share almost anything from any part of the world. In education sector, digitalisation is playing an important role in today’s world.

School buildings are not enough to educate children; they need more exposure to the tech savvy world to grow smarter, faster and stronger. Digital education is generating new learning opportunities as students are engaging online.

(The writer is principal, KIIT World School)