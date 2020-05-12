In these testing circumstances due to impromptu closure, the biggest benefactors and blessings in disguise are the online learning platforms. Also known as e-learning, this method can cater to growing student demands most efficiently.

The medium has seen a spike in student enrollment for a plethora of courses these platforms offer. From courses on various government sector exams, technical lessons to activities like painting and even dancing, one gets exposure to never-ending lists available at the most affordable prices. But many are still at a fix to shake off the traditional, brick and mortar educational set up. The physical presence of educators are important for them.

However, it won’t be long before they shift to modern technological setups as they are taking the education industry by storm. India is not completely new to eLearning as platforms like Coursera have gained much familiarity in the country. The major advantage that online learning has over offline is its flexibility. Students can learn from anywhere in the world at per his/her convenience.

Furthermore, Indian students are generally more cautious when it comes to spending; the traveling time, cost and exorbitant course fees only add to the woes in their otherwise busy schedule. Improved technological advancements will attract more students. It can be expected that by 2021 Indian e-learning will be worth a staggering $2 billion. Reason for the surge in e-learning Lower data tariffs and increasing smartphone penetration is one major reason for the popularity of e-learning platforms. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, noted e-learning platforms are offering free access to live classes as an initiative to help students continue learning from home.

The result is a staggering 60 per cent increase in the number of new students using the app to learn. Unprecedented benefits of online learning. Online learning has covered a lot of ground in recent times. It comes with a userfriendly interface. Students get a classroom experience from the coziest nook of their home. One can communicate with the best minds in a particular subject. The biggest trump card is its flexible timescale. Students can get a resolution to their problems not only during the mundane hours of the class but also during the time while they are studying themselves via email or through online chat system.

Exams nowadays are mostly designed and conducted in the online format due to its efficient mechanism. eLearning makes students accustomed to an almost exact exam atmosphere and thus increases their response time and chances of success. With the availability of various courses by an endless number of educators with demos and refund policies, student’s satisfaction is always given a priority. An educator in online learning keeps on improvising and adding to their skills to impart better education in comparison to their peers in order to survive this humongous platform, which enhances the experience of users and help in their overall development. Impact of Covid-19 on learning the sudden lockdown can be a testing time for students but due to the various exams being postponed what it offers is time.

The isolation can be a gift if used to one’s advantage in working towards one’s goal with dedication. Online learning is a savior in these testing times and by choosing to learn from the most qualified teachers at the cheapest of prices students can make the most of the time that they have in hand. That said, there are certain perennial issues that still plague e-learning.

First and foremost is the digital divide in the country and there are still many efforts from the government’s end that need to be taken to bridge this gap. And while there have been inevitable teething problems, one can simply not deny that online courses represent the future. The recent outbreak has left many experts wondering the course of events in future and online learning is the only thing right now which can save our life from coming to a complete standstill.

(The writer is online educator)