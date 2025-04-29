Early impact of soft skills and emotions intelligence

Academic success alone does not equip students for the realities of the real world. In addition to knowledge and technical expertise, skills such as communication, adaptability, and emotional intelligence are essential for personal and professional development. When developed at a young age, these skills create confident, all-rounder individuals who can overcome obstacles with resilience and empathy. The school is at the centre of it all, moulding young minds to learn not just how to study, but how to navigate the intricacies of life.

From school to the workplace, soft skills form the foundation of a child’s growth. Early exposure to skills like collaboration, critical thinking, and problem-solving equips students with the ability to excel academically while preparing them for future careers. At the same time, strong interpersonal skills enable children to form genuine relationships with others, including their peers, teachers, and relatives. Children who can communicate effectively and empathise with others help create a more diverse and nurturing learning environment.

The benefit of soft skills has far-reaching effects and extends to emotional intelligence as well, allowing children to deal with stress, conflicts, and emotions in a positive manner. It aids in developing self-awareness and empathy, enabling the students to become patient, understanding, and strong. These traits prepare them to judge situations well before reacting to them impulsively. Learning these skills at an early stage adds to the leadership nature of the students, builds confidence and self-discipline, and prepares them to initiate things, speak out, and develop a solution-based approach to problems.

Therefore, schools can promote emotional intelligence by harnessing the benefits of systematic programs. Developing social-emotional learning competencies based on empathy, self-awareness, and management of emotion allows the students to navigate feelings, form healthy relationships, and make wise decisions. Creating a safe and non-judgmental environment in which the students feel free to voice their opinions is equally important. Such discussions promote emotional literacy and build self-confidence.

Apart from conventional learning, interactive exercises like role-play and group discussion provide students with experiential learning in terms of teamwork, conflict resolution, and active listening. Role-playing of real-life scenarios allows them to develop problem-solving and negotiation skills in a simulated setting. Moreover, incorporating wellness activities such as meditation, breathing exercises, and gratitude journaling can actually enhance emotional regulation. These exercises increase focus, reduce stress, and enhance positivity.

To provide optimal results, parents and teachers as a team play a significant role in promoting emotional intelligence beyond the classroom. Parents reinforce school initiatives in developing emotional intelligence by facilitating open communication and healthy emotional expression at home.

Soft skills bridge the gap between learning in the classroom and real success. The schools emphasising emotional intelligence make the students self-confident, empathetic, and resilient human beings. With the integration of SEL programs, open communication, interactive learning, and the active involvement of teachers and parents, we can raise a generation that is not only academically equipped but also emotionally aware and socially responsible.

The writer is headmistress at VIS Kids