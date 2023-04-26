Ramakrishna Mission Samaj Sevak Sishan Mandir will start a unique initiative to provide free 10-month training to unemployed rural youths in a bid to make them selfreliant. Those who receive training will be given residential accommodation. The training programme will start from 15 May and youths coming from economically-challenged farmers’ families will be given priority.

The RKM has collaborated with NABARD and Punjab National Bank to provide the training. Training will be given in horticulture and nursery management, mushroom farming, beekeeping, food processing and preservation like jam, jelly, custard etc.

They will be provided training on how to examine the quality of the soil, fish farming, primary health care and poultry management. They will be given training on coloured fish culture and looking after imported birds.

They will also be taught about repairing machines that are used in agriculture. In addition to this, the trainees will get courses on value education, capacity building, social work, basic computer and soft skill development. At the end of the programme the trainees will get a certificate which will help to get a loan from the banks.

The trainees should be Madhyamik-qualified and their age should be between 18 to 35 years. Swami Shibkaranandaji, principal of Samaj Sevak Sikshan Mandir said the aspirants will be given training in horticulture and nursery management for six months and in the remaining four months they will be trained up in animal husbandry