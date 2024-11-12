Biological sciences: Addressing global challenges while building a successful career

In 2015, the United Nations outlined 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at eradicating poverty, protecting our planet, and ensuring equality for all. These goals address a wide range of global challenges, including climate change, the biodiversity crisis, and pressing health issues like antibiotic resistance and cancer. Biological scientists play a crucial role in tackling these challenges and can also benefit from the diverse career opportunities available to them.

Biological sciences and the sustainable development goals

A Bachelor of Science (BSc) in biological sciences typically offers students a broad foundation across the discipline, covering topics from molecular biology to ecology. These programmes teach foundational knowledge about life on Earth including the origins and diversity of life, the function and behaviour of living organisms, and the interactions between animals and their environment. In later years of study, students have the opportunity to choose subjects that align with their interests, enabling them to tailor their programme to their personal and professional goals. Regardless of the exact subjects studied, a biological science degree will equip students with the knowledge and skills to tackle many of the SDGs, particularly those focused on health, environmental sustainability, and biodiversity.

SDG 3: Good health and well-being focuses on the importance of having effective global healthcare systems, coupled with the advancement of medications. Targets include the eradication of the AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis epidemics, as well as the identification of treatments for rare tropical diseases. Biological scientists have a key role to play through their understanding of human responses to infectious diseases and their work on vaccines, as demonstrated during the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

SDG 13: Climate action outlines the importance of increasing our resilience to a changing climate whilst doing all we can to slow down global heating. Again, biological scientists are key to realising these goals through the study of the impacts of climate change, the development of sustainable crops, and ecological work to restore habitats and protect endangered species. This work also relates to SDG 15 which is life below water and SDG 14 which is life on land. By studying species interactions and ecosystem dynamics, biologists can contribute to the development of sustainable agricultural and fishing practices as well as improving conservation initiatives.

Skill development and industry demand

Biological Science graduates are highly employable; companies recognise the diverse skill set that students develop through their course of study. Skills in research, data analysis, and problem-solving are essential across various sectors, including healthcare, biotechnology, and conservation. Biological science programmes have a strong focus on technical skills development through laboratory and fieldwork, thus generating work-ready graduates who are able to apply their skills to real-world problems. Many degree programmes offer an additional industrial placement year where students can develop advanced technical and communication skills, making them even more employable.

Diverse career opportunities for graduates

The career opportunities for graduates in biological sciences are diverse and plentiful. Many are recruited by top employers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, including renowned companies like Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Reckitt. Biologists in these fields might work on genetic engineering, drug development, or the production of biofuels. The healthcare sector also offers many interesting opportunities, with graduates working in public or private healthcare, or with charitable organisations focused on improving health outcomes. Biologists in public health focus on epidemiology, disease prevention, and health education, working for organisations such as the WHO. Those biological science graduates with an interest in biodiversity or ecology can find fulfilling roles in conservation organisations, where they contribute to initiatives aimed at protecting endangered species and restoring ecosystems.

Students interested in continuing their education and understanding a particular field more deeply can engage in advanced research through a PhD. Beyond this, doctoral graduates will be able to direct their own research in areas they are passionate about. Academic institutions often collaborate with governmental and non-governmental organisations, aligning research objectives with the SDGs. This not only enhances the relevance of their work but also fosters a new generation of scientists committed to sustainable practices.

A career in biological sciences is not only intellectually rewarding but also socially impactful. By addressing some of the most pressing global challenges through research and application, biologists play a crucial role in advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As society tackles issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, and health crises, the contributions of biological scientists will be essential in ensuring a sustainable future. Choosing a degree in biological sciences offers a unique opportunity for students to make a difference while building a successful and fulfilling career, making this an ideal choice for those looking to impact the world positively.

The writer is the programme lead for biological sciences at the University of Sheffield, UK