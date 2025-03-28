Chhattisgarh hosts national workshop on forest-based livelihoods for tribal communities

In a significant move to strengthen sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal communities, the Department of Forest & Climate Change, government of Chhattisgarh, in collaboration with NITI Aayog, organized a one-day national workshop on “Forest-Based Livelihood Opportunities for Tribal Communities”.

The event, held at the Dandakaranya Auditorium, Aranya Bhawan, Nava Raipur, brought together policymakers, experts, and industry leaders to explore strategies for leveraging forest resources for economic empowerment.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the event as chief guest, while Kedar Kashyap, Minister of Forests and Climate Change, Water Resources, Skill Development, Cooperative, and Parliamentary Affairs, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The workshop also saw the presence of Sreenivasa Rao, (PCCF and Head of Forest Force) Sonmani Borah (IAS), Principal Secretary, Department of Tribal & Scheduled Caste Development; and Surendra Mehra, IFS, Advisor, NITI Aayog. Senior officials from the Departments of Forest & Climate Change and Scheduled Tribe & Scheduled Caste Development also participated, underscoring the government’s commitment to strengthening forest-based livelihoods.

The discussions focused on sustainable forest-based livelihood opportunities, particularly in areas such as Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs), ecotourism, biodiversity conservation, and technology-driven forest management. Experts deliberated on best practices in sustainable forestry and innovative approaches to fostering collaboration between the government and industries to create employment and economic growth for tribal communities.

One of the key highlights of the workshop was the discussion on sustainable forest management, value addition to forest produce, and community-led conservation initiatives.

The event featured panel discussions, technical sessions, and experience-sharing forums, with participation from forest officials from multiple states, senior representatives from NITI Aayog, members of Joint Forest Management (JFM) committees, self-help groups (SHGs), and block fellows from aspirational district blocks.

With over 120 participants, the workshop facilitated knowledge exchange, fostered partnerships, and accelerated efforts to empower tribal communities through the sustainable utilization of forest resources. The insights and recommendations from the event are expected to play a critical role in shaping national policies that will enhance forest-based livelihoods, ensure economic stability, and promote inclusive development for tribal populations.

This initiative represents a pivotal step in leveraging India’s forest wealth for economic progress. It reinforces Chhattisgarh’s commitment to sustainable development and the economic empowerment of tribal communities. The discussions and policy recommendations emerging from the workshop will contribute to the development of a more inclusive and sustainable framework for forest-based livelihoods, ensuring long-term socio-economic stability for tribal populations.