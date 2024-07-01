Tuning talent in melodic maze

Sound of song
On a warm summer afternoon, a small town (let’s call it Autumngrove) buzzed with excitement over a new reality show searching for young vocal talents. For eleven-year-old Emma, with her voice like honey, this was a dream come true. She had spent countless hours singing in her room, imagining the applause of an audience far beyond her home’s walls.
When the letter arrived inviting her to audition, it felt like destiny. Emma’s performance captivated the judges, earning her a spot on the show. Yet, the joy of her success was soon overshadowed by a tough decision. Emma had also been accepted into an advanced placement programme at school, a significant opportunity for her academic future.
Participating in the show meant weeks of rehearsals and travel, clashing with the demands of her new academic programme. Emma found herself at a crossroads. Her parents, supportive yet practical, reminded her of the importance of education. “Opportunities like these don’t come often,” her father said, “but neither does a chance to build a solid foundation for your future.”
After days of contemplation, Emma made her decision. She wrote a heartfelt letter to the show’s producers, explaining that she had to prioritise her education. Though her heart ached, she knew it was the right choice for her.
But today, it won’t be Emma’s story. Perhaps she moved away from Autumngrove as she grew up. Did she continue singing? We may never know. Today, we turn our attention to the doorsteps of a voice coach, someone whose expertise and dedication made vocal music reality shows possible.
The Statesman reached out to Suvodeep Mukherjee, a former voice groomer at Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, who shared his insights into the art of training vocalists for reality show performances.
The excerpts are as follows:
Q. Taking music lessons and practising singing at home differs significantly from performing on a reality show. What is the first step involved in preparing someone for such a performance?
It’s crucial to note that the harmonium, unlike the tanpura, uses scales borrowed from the organ and piano. In music, a song is structured around chords rather than scales. It’s possible to compose an entire song using just 2-3 chords. Memorising harmonium reeds does not contribute to this process. Without proper scale designation from a music teacher, contestants may struggle to perform in their preferred key, leading to potential elimination in competitions.
After the selection phase concludes, the grooming process commences. During the early days of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, I pioneered the practice of grooming participants, implementing my own methods to teach them about scales. However, contemporary contestants are well-versed in these aspects compared to earlier times.
Q. How to groom someone who exhibits exceptional talent but lacks significant knowledge of the specifics of music?
Every aspiring singer must understand that proficiency in Indian classical music is essential for singing. Techniques such as meend, khatka, and others require dedicated practice to master and apply effectively in songs. Knowledge of chords enables composition and arrangement, while proper vocal training allows for the performance of diverse genres including thumris, tappas, kheyals, ghazals and commercial songs. It’s essential for singers to be aware of their vocal range to avoid voice distortion when attempting notes outside their capability.
Q. Each year, reality shows introduce many brilliant vocal artists, yet they often fade from the limelight afterwards. What does their future hold?
Frankly, I believe the future is bleak. After the shows, contestants are in high demand, performing frequently for substantial sums of money. This leaves little time for riyaz (practice). Initially, they earn a lot, but over time, the offers diminish, leading to depression. Eventually, the calls stop, and a new batch of contestants takes the spotlight, perpetuating the cycle.
Q. What is the solution to this problem?
Singers should never cease practising (riyaz). They should continue to take regular lessons from their guru, who will provide proper mentorship and guidance. This practice ensures that their voices remain strong and improve over time.
Q. Children today sing a variety of songs, often without fully understanding the lyrics, especially if the language is unfamiliar to them. How do you ensure their voices and actions are appropriately modulated and convey the right emotions in the song?
It is unreasonable to expect children to deliver the same emotions and singing style (gayaki) as a mature, older singer. Additionally, having them sing songs solely for publicity purposes is inappropriate. I have witnessed children performing adult-themed songs with inappropriate phrases that they do not understand. It is the responsibility of teachers and parents to select suitable songs for children.
To develop children’s vocal expressions according to emotional requirements, it’s essential to communicate in a language they comprehend. Children may not grasp the nuances of songs expressing agony. My approach involves prompting them to imagine personal experiences, such as their favourite snack being unavailable or a promise of a gift going unfulfilled. Gestures play a vital role in performances on reality shows. Understanding the appropriate attire that complements the song is equally important.
Q. What guidance would you offer to budding singers?
Aspiring singers must recognise that participating in a reality show is not the ultimate objective. Prioritising music education is essential. While receiving applause is rewarding, continual learning and practice are crucial. Ceasing either will hinder progress.
Rahul Dutta speaks
“I began my musical journey in 2008, during a time when cassette players were a cherished tradition. I would play songs on them and practice relentlessly. In 2009, I participated in Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Unlike my peers, I didn’t come with a repertoire of songs. I knew only one song, which I sang at the audition, earning a standing ovation from Suvodeep Mukherjee, my guruji.
Steering through the 7-8 rounds of auditions, I sang that same song and advanced each time. On the show, I always performed new songs without prior preparation. I would learn, rehearse and perform them directly on stage. The grooming techniques I acquired there have been invaluable to me ever since.
When I won the championship, I was astounded by the performance offers that started coming my way. People asked how much I would charge for a concert—a concept entirely new to me. Coming from a background where my father ran a business, the idea of earning money through singing was surprising and humbling. In the same year, I won the Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Duet Champs. I was nine years old then.
After a few years of participating in various shows, I developed a voice infection as I transitioned into adolescence, causing my voice to crack. This was a significant setback for my musical career, and it took me until 2017 to fully recover. When I had won the championships, the trend of promoting oneself on social media was not prevalent, and I faded from public view. The sudden drop in calls and offers was disheartening, and I considered giving up. However, my parents and guruji provided immense support.
In later years, I started my own YouTube channel and composed a song called Radha, which now has 12 million views. The positive reception to my song signalled my comeback.
One crucial lesson I’ve learnt is to never give up. Despite participating in numerous shows, I never stopped practising. I consistently attended my music classes and did an hour of riyaz daily, which was sufficient for me. Even now, during the off-season, I get ample time for more intensive practice sessions.
Finally, I would emphasise that being a good human being precedes being a good artist. Success holds different meanings for each person. Never cease learning and always remain humble.”
(As told to ANWESHA SANTRA)
Rahul was the winner of Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (2009) and Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Duet Champs (2009). He was also a participant in Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2009). He continues to be a dedicated disciple of Suvodeep Mukherjee.
Hitting the right note
Shambhavi Naithani
Derek O’Brien strutted into Indian living rooms with the iconic Bournvita Quiz Contest back in 1972, and Indian television has never been the same since. Now, dinner time is incomplete without a side serving of Dance India Dance or Kaun Banega Crorepati!
Reality shows are a hit amongst the Indian audience, garnering loyal viewership from people all over the nation, especially popular among working women, to whom reality television offers a way to escape mundanity and monotony after a long day of work. Yamini, a homemaker from Dehradun, not only enjoys the entertainment value of reality shows but also appreciates the heartwarming aspect. She sees these shows as a platform for discovering hidden talent from all over the country. On the flip side, she feels that the judges are now reluctant to criticise the participants, resulting in less thorough performance analysis compared to the past. “The judges shy away from criticising participants” she mentions. “They don’t analyse their performance as well as they used to.”
With the widespread adoption of OTT platforms across the country, musical reality shows have also gained immense popularity. These shows have made it convenient for viewers to access musical talent right from their smartphones, leading to a significant increase in viewership.
A platform to showcase diverse musical genres
Raisa Basu
Music reality shows hold a huge audience base in today’s world due to their popularity in unearthing hidden talents. Arpita Dasgupta (45), a housewife from Kolkata, says, “Music has always been there for me in all my highs and lows. I remember that when I was unmarried, during evenings, our whole family used to gather together in front of the television in the living room to watch music reality shows. After my marriage, nothing much has changed.
Growing up, I was always surrounded by classical Indian music, which made a lasting impression on me. Being a Bengali, like most other kids, I was even trained in Indian classical music for years. The fact that musical reality shows provide a platform for such a diverse range of musical genres, from classical to modern film hits, is interesting.
Musical reality shows like these help me show an appreciation for our age-old musical traditions and share our heritage and history with my children. Also, another thing we should appreciate about these shows is how they discover new talent. To see the journey of such young kids right from the first round of auditions to the grand finale is very uplifting and motivating. The judges have profound knowledge, years of experience and expertise, so you know that they will tell you things that are for benefit in the long run.”
Shankar, a chai seller from Kolkata, adds, “As a chai seller, my life is tough and busy from morning to late evenings. As I reach home at the end of the day and switch on the TV, music and dance reality shows, bring me a lot of relaxation at the end of a tiring day,
Music has always been very close to my heart. My parents would sing folk songs while doing their work, and we (me and my brothers) would listen to it for hours. Music brings back my lost childhood to me, something that I left behind when the burden of responsibilities became too much.
Music reality shows provide me with the chance to listen to old classics by Rafi Sahab, Kishore Kumar, and Manna Dey, as well as new film songs. Watching the contestants sing and improve each week is truly a treat. It shows that with hard work and talent, anyone can achieve their dreams, which is what I often tell my children, too. Their stories of struggle and success make me proud and hopeful.”
Mother-daughter duo’s musical evening ritual
Srishti Bhowmick
‘Music is the food of life’. It is hard to comprehend when this Shakespearean quote seeped its essence into the Sanfui household in Kolkata. As the clock strikes 8:30 in the evening, Kalpana Sanfui and her daughter Zinnia Sanfui often find themselves feasting on music reality shows with a platter of alur chop (potato fritters) and bubbling hot tea.
To them, that hour in the evening is a respite from the day’s struggle. The contestants are performing on stage, stringing together a space where the language of music does the talking. And besides the singing, the Sanfui duo is very keen on the stories shared during the show’s time. From the contestant’s journey and dreams that brought them there to the judges’ recounting their own tales and often guest musicians sharing how a particular piece was composed and the little anecdotes attached to it keep them intrigued.
“If I miss the show for a day, Maa will definitely tell me what new fact she discovered there,” says Zinnia.
Growing up in Manipur, Kalpana would often stay glued to a radio and listen to music, where she heard the legendary Lata Mangeshkar for the first time. She says, “Listening to her was incredible. I would wait the entire day to listen to one of her songs. Now, when I watch these shows on TV, it’s like I am sitting in the same hall with all of them.”
Musical reality shows fuel the passion of aspiring singers
Dipali Banka
While talking to The Statesman, Srotoswini De, an aspiring singer herself, said, “For me, personally, I am a singer who wants to excel in this field. Music reality shows are the perfect platforms to help me stay motivated in the domain. It showcases really talented singers who are out there struggling to make a name for themselves and their families, and that is a really good influence for me and, as a matter of fact, for all the avid viewers of such shows. My parents spend a lot of time enjoying such shows as they enhance their tastes in music and make them aware of the various evolutions happening in the music industry. I always try to see how perfectly they portray the emotions and expressions of a song, resulting in perfect performances. The judgements given there are not only helpful for the participants but are actually applicable to any singer out there. I really want to participate in a music reality show someday to improve my strengths and weaknesses and, in the process, make my family proud. Music is an entertainment for most of the people in the world.
Balancing academics and extracurriculars
Purbasha Karmakar
Music reality shows prove that music acts as a healing power for students who are under unnecessary pressure to study. Music soothes the mind and improves concentration skills, which rejuvenates them to study with a fresh mind.
Although it has been a common notion that academics can’t be continued with the same seriousness if we get involved in extracurricular activities, where in reality, these extracurriculars are what develop our intellect and personality.
To shed light on this prejudice, The Statesman conducted interviews with several individuals. Gargee Sen, a high-school student, says, “Continuous hours of rigorous studying make me feel dull-witted. Hence, I need breaks. I practise singing, which enhances my concentration capabilities and enables me to re-engage with my studies with a fresh mind.”
Soma Roy, a mother of two kids, also gave her insights. She says, “Maintaining the mental health of my kids has always been my priority. Hence, I never hindered them from participating in extracurriculars. My elder excels in cricket, and my younger one is aspiring to be a singer and has performed on many local platforms. Therefore, music reality shows are a golden opportunity to grab a national platform for a few minutes to showcase talents.”
A platform encouraging well-being among seniors
Priyanjali Das
Two heads with high-powered glasses huddled in front of the TV as a well-renowned music reality show started broadcasting on the flat TV screen. This probably is a picture we are well-attuned to as we see our grandparents being hooked to the screen from the evening, supporting the new talents and clapping after every performance (And no, you won’t get the TV remote then, no matter how much you ask for it.) “It brings me great joy to see such young talents getting a platform to showcase their skills and talents. Not just now, music has always lifted my spirits. And at this age, I wait for such shows. They are not only the biggest highlight of my day, but in a true sense, they uplift my sense of loneliness. My doctor had asked me to listen to music or do breathing exercises as they help maintain cognitive functions, and ending the day with shows like these truly help me relax and get a good night’s sleep, I believe. “ says Nandini Das, 68.
