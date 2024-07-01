Tuning talent in melodic maze

On a warm summer afternoon, a small town (let’s call it Autumngrove) buzzed with excitement over a new reality show searching for young vocal talents. For eleven-year-old Emma, with her voice like honey, this was a dream come true. She had spent countless hours singing in her room, imagining the applause of an audience far beyond her home’s walls.

When the letter arrived inviting her to audition, it felt like destiny. Emma’s performance captivated the judges, earning her a spot on the show. Yet, the joy of her success was soon overshadowed by a tough decision. Emma had also been accepted into an advanced placement programme at school, a significant opportunity for her academic future.

Participating in the show meant weeks of rehearsals and travel, clashing with the demands of her new academic programme. Emma found herself at a crossroads. Her parents, supportive yet practical, reminded her of the importance of education. “Opportunities like these don’t come often,” her father said, “but neither does a chance to build a solid foundation for your future.”

After days of contemplation, Emma made her decision. She wrote a heartfelt letter to the show’s producers, explaining that she had to prioritise her education. Though her heart ached, she knew it was the right choice for her.

But today, it won’t be Emma’s story. Perhaps she moved away from Autumngrove as she grew up. Did she continue singing? We may never know. Today, we turn our attention to the doorsteps of a voice coach, someone whose expertise and dedication made vocal music reality shows possible.

The Statesman reached out to Suvodeep Mukherjee, a former voice groomer at Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, who shared his insights into the art of training vocalists for reality show performances.

The excerpts are as follows:

Q. Taking music lessons and practising singing at home differs significantly from performing on a reality show. What is the first step involved in preparing someone for such a performance?

It’s crucial to note that the harmonium, unlike the tanpura, uses scales borrowed from the organ and piano. In music, a song is structured around chords rather than scales. It’s possible to compose an entire song using just 2-3 chords. Memorising harmonium reeds does not contribute to this process. Without proper scale designation from a music teacher, contestants may struggle to perform in their preferred key, leading to potential elimination in competitions.

After the selection phase concludes, the grooming process commences. During the early days of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, I pioneered the practice of grooming participants, implementing my own methods to teach them about scales. However, contemporary contestants are well-versed in these aspects compared to earlier times.

Q. How to groom someone who exhibits exceptional talent but lacks significant knowledge of the specifics of music?

Every aspiring singer must understand that proficiency in Indian classical music is essential for singing. Techniques such as meend, khatka, and others require dedicated practice to master and apply effectively in songs. Knowledge of chords enables composition and arrangement, while proper vocal training allows for the performance of diverse genres including thumris, tappas, kheyals, ghazals and commercial songs. It’s essential for singers to be aware of their vocal range to avoid voice distortion when attempting notes outside their capability.

Q. Each year, reality shows introduce many brilliant vocal artists, yet they often fade from the limelight afterwards. What does their future hold?

Frankly, I believe the future is bleak. After the shows, contestants are in high demand, performing frequently for substantial sums of money. This leaves little time for riyaz (practice). Initially, they earn a lot, but over time, the offers diminish, leading to depression. Eventually, the calls stop, and a new batch of contestants takes the spotlight, perpetuating the cycle.

Q. What is the solution to this problem?

Singers should never cease practising (riyaz). They should continue to take regular lessons from their guru, who will provide proper mentorship and guidance. This practice ensures that their voices remain strong and improve over time.

Q. Children today sing a variety of songs, often without fully understanding the lyrics, especially if the language is unfamiliar to them. How do you ensure their voices and actions are appropriately modulated and convey the right emotions in the song?

It is unreasonable to expect children to deliver the same emotions and singing style (gayaki) as a mature, older singer. Additionally, having them sing songs solely for publicity purposes is inappropriate. I have witnessed children performing adult-themed songs with inappropriate phrases that they do not understand. It is the responsibility of teachers and parents to select suitable songs for children.

To develop children’s vocal expressions according to emotional requirements, it’s essential to communicate in a language they comprehend. Children may not grasp the nuances of songs expressing agony. My approach involves prompting them to imagine personal experiences, such as their favourite snack being unavailable or a promise of a gift going unfulfilled. Gestures play a vital role in performances on reality shows. Understanding the appropriate attire that complements the song is equally important.

Q. What guidance would you offer to budding singers?

Aspiring singers must recognise that participating in a reality show is not the ultimate objective. Prioritising music education is essential. While receiving applause is rewarding, continual learning and practice are crucial. Ceasing either will hinder progress.

Rahul Dutta speaks

“I began my musical journey in 2008, during a time when cassette players were a cherished tradition. I would play songs on them and practice relentlessly. In 2009, I participated in Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Unlike my peers, I didn’t come with a repertoire of songs. I knew only one song, which I sang at the audition, earning a standing ovation from Suvodeep Mukherjee, my guruji.

Steering through the 7-8 rounds of auditions, I sang that same song and advanced each time. On the show, I always performed new songs without prior preparation. I would learn, rehearse and perform them directly on stage. The grooming techniques I acquired there have been invaluable to me ever since.

When I won the championship, I was astounded by the performance offers that started coming my way. People asked how much I would charge for a concert—a concept entirely new to me. Coming from a background where my father ran a business, the idea of earning money through singing was surprising and humbling. In the same year, I won the Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Duet Champs. I was nine years old then.

After a few years of participating in various shows, I developed a voice infection as I transitioned into adolescence, causing my voice to crack. This was a significant setback for my musical career, and it took me until 2017 to fully recover. When I had won the championships, the trend of promoting oneself on social media was not prevalent, and I faded from public view. The sudden drop in calls and offers was disheartening, and I considered giving up. However, my parents and guruji provided immense support.

In later years, I started my own YouTube channel and composed a song called Radha, which now has 12 million views. The positive reception to my song signalled my comeback.

One crucial lesson I’ve learnt is to never give up. Despite participating in numerous shows, I never stopped practising. I consistently attended my music classes and did an hour of riyaz daily, which was sufficient for me. Even now, during the off-season, I get ample time for more intensive practice sessions.

Finally, I would emphasise that being a good human being precedes being a good artist. Success holds different meanings for each person. Never cease learning and always remain humble.”

(As told to ANWESHA SANTRA)