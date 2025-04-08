Vishal Dadlani says goodbye to Indian Idol: “Haqq se zyada pyaar mila hai”

After six straight seasons filled with music, emotions, and a whole lot of drama, Vishal Dadlani has officially exited ‘Indian Idol’.

The singer-composer, known for his candid critiques and infectious energy, made the big announcement through a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing he won’t be returning for the next season of the reality show.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

But don’t worry—there’s no scandal or drama here. Vishal’s reason is refreshingly honest and totally relatable: he wants his time back.

“I’m literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can’t stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year!” he wrote.

In a video attached to the post, Vishal can be seen flashing smiles with his co-judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. The trio had become a familiar and much-loved fixture on the show, bringing a mix of musical expertise, heartfelt moments, and fun banter to every episode.

“Alvida, yaaro,” he wrote in his caption. “6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, usse bhi zyada yaad aayegi.” And honestly, we’ll miss him just as much. His voice, his honesty, his chemistry with the contestants and co-judges—Vishal was never just a judge, he was a vibe.

Vishal didn’t forget to show love to the entire crew that made Indian Idol what it is. His post read like a gratitude scroll—thanking not just the judges and hosts, but the backstage crew, lighting and sound teams, photographers, makeup artists, cleaning staff, and more.

“Only LOVE to each and all of you,” he wrote, adding an “apology to anyone I’ve left out here.” That’s classic Vishal—gracious and grounded.

And if you thought he’s taking a break, think again. “Time to get back to making music, playing concerts, and never putting on make-up! It’s #VishalAndSheykhar season!! Jai ho!” he declared, signing off with his signature rockstar flair.

For those who may not know, Vishal’s journey with ‘Indian Idol’ began back in 2013. After a short break in 2016, he returned in 2018 and stayed on for a solid six seasons.

As for ‘Indian Idol’, the latest season wrapped up recently with 24-year-old Manasi Ghosh from Kolkata taking home the title. Along with the winner’s trophy, she also bagged a prize of Rs 25 lakh and a shiny new car.