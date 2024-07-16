Of rain and roses

There are those who can tap into the subtle and turn them into the tangible. Like an idea which exists in the realm of the abstract until it takes on a physical form through the genius of the gifted or the skills of the seasoned. The lyrics of a song, for instance. The lyricist ferrets out, from the depths of vast abstraction, all those fleeting, floating feelings and pins them down, pens them down in the physical world through written scripts, dressing them up, clothing them in tunes and melodies to have them roll off the tongue.

In this category belong those who can tap into the subtle scents of nature and create tangible products in the physical world, like bottled perfumes. They extract the essence – its tangible manifestation being the essential oils and other ingredients, for instance – from flowers, fruits, plants, trees, leaves, woods, vegetables, spices, etc., and turn them into something we can experience with our senses.

Apple, orange, strawberry, cherry, litchi, lemon and lime are favourite scents extracted from fruits. At a luxury health resort, while doing yoga, I was distracted by the overwhelming aroma of cinnamon and apple permeating the room which I erroneously thought was emanating from their kitchen and had hoped that after the rigorous head stands and shoulder stands we would be treated to some delicious apple pie. This delectable dream was shattered as I soon realised that it was an air freshener. “It is spicy cinnamon and apple,” they told me. Adding reassuringly, “You can buy it from our (overpriced) counter”.

Rose and jasmine are perhaps two of the most sought after scents derived from flowers and used ubiquitously in perfumes, soaps, shampoos, oils and other cosmetic products the world over. On hot days, if you have forgotten your perfume, deodorant or cologne at home, Lallee Chatterjee, an expert of homemade solutions to cosmetic problems, suggests the following remedy: “Crush some rose petals in your hands and rub it on your skin.” She says you can make your own “rose water” a soothing summer hydrator, by soaking rose petals in water overnight. “Sprinkle it on your face and neck and it is the most refreshing cologne you can use in summer.” The barks of trees like sandalwood or cinnamon too are popular during all seasons.

“Every season has its own distinct scent,” says Krishnaraj Iyengar, our contributor, who is a connoisseur of perfumes and a perfumer himself and who has written this week’s lovely lead. While he concentrates on the “monsoon scents” it provokes our thoughts, not just our olfactory senses. And we are suddenly acutely aware of the subtle smell of rain drenching parched earth in spring. Or the slightly burnt (like freshly-ironed cotton clothes) smell of cement surfaces (like the ‘rocks’ of yore, where in Bengali neighbourhoods, youth passed their time idling) in the sizzling summer heat. Not to mention the scent of snow – cold, icy – in winter. And of course the less-subtle and celebrated aroma of mango orchards in summer or orange orchards in winter. It goes on.

They say keep your eyes and ears open. It should include, “noses”. Though the summer smell could mean “odour” like the sweat trapped in nylon shirts of a guy standing next to you on a crowded bus, you don’t want to miss the divine scent of roses.