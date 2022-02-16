5 Essential Oils That You Can Use As Natural Perfumes

Essential oils are extremely fragrant, which is why there are many essential oils to use as perfume. While some essential oils have a very pungent scent, there are essential oils that have lovely fragrances that are perfect for perfume. This is really good news, because many perfumes contain harmful synthetic ingredients, like phthalates, that can interfere with your hormones.

Essential oils, on the other hand, are not synthetic and can actually have healing properties. Wouldn’t you rather look for essential oils to use as perfume, than use a harmful synthetic fragrance? All of the following essential oils make wonderful perfumes, and they all have health benefits as well!

Neroli

Neroli essential oil has a delicate sweet floral scent with a citrus undertone. It has a refreshing, honeyed flowery scent. In modern fragrances, it is frequently used as a top note. This beautiful floral oil helps retain confidence by soothing, relaxing, and uplifting the spirit.

Lavender

The lavender essential oil has a wonderful aroma that can help you relax. Anxiety, sadness, and conflict levels are all lowered with this fragrance. Its aroma improves mood and has been shown to soothe and calm the nervous system. Lavender has anti-inflammatory and soothing qualities that can help with headaches and migraines.

Jasmine

Jasmine essential oil is one of many essential oils to use as perfume. It is expensive, but for a special occasion, it is worth the cost. This oil has a sweet, floral scent that will make you feel like you are walking through a jasmine garden. In addition to its intoxicating scent, jasmine oil also has the ability to decrease anxiety. So, you may want to consider wearing it for your wedding day! You will smell wonderful and your wedding jitters will be released.

Rose

Rose essential oil has a wonderful rose scent. It is just like sticking your nose in a bouquet of roses! That being said, it can be a bit strong, which is why you should use this oil judiciously. One drop will have you smell lovely.

Ylang Ylang

Ylang Ylang essential oil is made with ylang-ylang flowers, and it has a calming floral fragrance that is delightful and can help you feel harmonious and balanced. It is also a romantic fragrance. In Indonesia, ylang-ylang flowers are spread on top of the beds of newlyweds! Just a little tidbit to keep in mind.