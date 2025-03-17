Human-elephant conflict in Southwest Bengal: A growing concern

The movement of elephants in southwestern region of Bengal began in the year 1993 when around 22 elephants arrived at the Mayurjharna Elephant Reserve, located at the junction of the districts of Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia. These elephants came from what was the then Dolma area of Bihar state, now Jharkhand. Over the years, the forests and their ecosystems have been gradually improving. Soil health, fertility, and organic carbon increased, in the forest areas and surrounding village lands. At the same time, agricultural practices in this region have intensified with increased availability of irrigation, and cultivation of high-yield crop varieties such as rice, wheat, pulses, oilseeds, and vegetables in large numbers. The modern agricultural inputs have transformed the area from being reliant on subsistence farming to having on intensive, market-oriented farming approach with multiple crops.

Initially, people showed little resistance to the elephant depredation. This could be because the damage inflicted on crops was minimal, and many people were excited to see elephants near their villages. Additionally, there was a lack of awareness about the seriousness of the problem due to the small size of the elephant population compared to the large area involved in the depredation.

Nature and Features of the Forests : The forest type of southwest Bengal are primarily tropical dry deciduous and moist mixed deciduous. This region, including parts of the Chhota Nagpur Plateau, has a rugged terrain and an undulating landscape. The forests are made up of small to medium-sized fragmented patches, making it difficult to distinguish forest land from agricultural fields. These forests are a home to a variety of flora and fauna, with Sal (Shorea robusta) being the most dominant tree species with Mahua, Bahera and several others species. These forests also support various shrubs, herbs, climbers, and medicinal plants, creating a rich and diverse ecosystem. During the dry months (February-May), most of the trees shed their leaves. This, combined with the hot winds, makes the region prone to forest fires, often caused by human activity which renders ground cover almost empty.

Fodder and Water Availability: Southwest Bengal receives about 1,200 mm of rainfall annually, mainly from the monsoon season (July-October), with some rainfall during winter and summer due to cyclonic activity. During the hot summer months (April-May), temperatures can rise up to 45°C. The region’s soil is mostly red-lateritic, with some patches of alluvial loam.

The forest area has sufficient water sources and fodder to support around 180 elephants. Elephants have varied feeding habits and require a variety of fodder for their daily sustenance. The Rivers like the Damodar, Kangsabathi, Tarakeshwar and Subarnarekha, along with an extensive network of canals, ensure that water is readily available.

However, because the forests and agricultural lands are intertwined, elephant incursions into crop fields are common, leading to Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC). Elephants often stay in agricultural fields to satisfy their dietary needs, as crops are a rich and as easily accessible form of food. This amounts to considerable damage to farmers’ crops, leading to frustration and conflict. In some cases, elephants also enter residential areas in search of food or are attracted to homemade liquor, which increases the risk of human fatalities and property damage.

Efforts of the Forest Department : Ever since the onset of elephant depredation, the West Bengal Forest Department has been actively working to mitigate the conflict. The department has established large water bodies at strategic locations within the forests to attract and hold back the elephants inside the forests. Thousands of hectares of forest land have been planted with elephant-friendly fodder species, ensuring a sustainable food source for these animals. The forest management plan (Working Plan) for plantations has been revised to include a mix of Sal and local species, replacing the previous monoculture plantations.

Regular meetings with stakeholders have been held to address concerns and to find amicable solutions. Despite challenges such as a shortage of staff, the forest department continues to work under difficult conditions to restore peace in the conflict zones. The department also uses awareness campaigns, early warning, public announcements and community engagement, to educate villagers on how to stay safe during elephant visits.

Micro Habitat Management: One innovative approach to reducing elephant depredation and human hostility is the creation of microhabitats. These are hotspots of rich forested region that are designed to provide food, water, and shelter for elephants. Microhabitats are chosen based on their ability to support elephants for at least one season. Forests such as Barjora, Katabesia, Tetul Bandh, D.M.Bandh, Suknakhali, Golgolchoti, and Kamarangi present in various ranges of this region are some examples of such microhabitats. These areas are closely monitored, and efforts are made to improve them by planting more fodder species and developing water resources.

Damage and Compensation: In Southwest Bengal, human-elephant conflict has amounted to the deaths of about 30-40 people annually and a damage of around 2,500 hectares of crops and few hundred huts. Over the past decade, the region has also lost approximately 100 elephants due to electrocution, train accidents, and retaliatory killings.

In response to damages to human life and property, the Forest Department offers compensation as a form of support to the affected families. For human fatalities caused by elephants, the department provides a payment of five lakh rupees to the victim’s family. Compensation for permanent disability, crop damage, and damage to huts is also available and is revised periodically based on prevailing conditions.

Current Management Challenges: The primary challenge faced by the department is the exploitation of forest resources by local communities, leading to the degradation of these forests. Unsustainable practices, such as setting fires and overgrazing by domestic cattle, cause widespread damage to vital resources, making the habitat unsuitable for elephants. Unfortunately, these dynamics are often driven by ulterior motives for personal gain, and in the end, it is the local villagers who bear the brunt of the consequences. The obstruction of elephant movement in the corridors and migratory routes by local villagers fragments larger herds into smaller groups, which disrupts elephant movement and increases human-elephant conflict (HEC). Recently, many new roads have been constructed across migratory corridors, creating additional challenges as elephants attempt to cross traffic-prone areas.

There have been significant changes in elephant behavior as humans have learned and developed new techniques for managing elephants. However, elephants have also adapted their behavior for survival, making it more complicated to understand their actions.

Role of Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMC) in HEC Management

Although a large number of Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) exist in these regions, they have been grossly ineffective in managing the issue of human-elephant conflicts. During the times of conflict, villagers put pressure on the department to relocate elephants, but shifting elephants from one area to another breeds new problems. The forest department believes that strengthening JFMCs is crucial to creating a sustainable solution to the conflict.

The Way Forward

To achieve sustainable coexistence between humans and elephants, stakeholders should work together for harmony. A key factor in preventing HEC is developing more micro-habitats and minimising human exploitation of forests resources meant for wildlife. This will reduce the elephants going into human settlements in search of food.

A successful example of peaceful coexistence occurred during the COVID-19 lockdown when human activities ceased, resulting in zero conflict between humans and wildlife. This demonstrates that when humans stop exploiting forest resources, wildlife can thrive without damaging human establishments. This model can guide future efforts for a better future for both humans and elephants.

Use of early warning systems, AI-based forecasting of elephant movement and coordination with mobile communication for villages, railways, and electricity departments can help prevent HEC. Thermal drones can be used to track elephant movements at night. “Zero driving policy is the best for least HEC”. Regular monitoring and need based guiding back the elephants to forests will save both human and elephants. Reporting of elephant’s movement thrice daily (morning 6-7 am, evening 6-7 pm and night 12-1.0 am) to villagers will create better awareness.

Additionally, declaring elephant depredation as a natural calamity and implementing app-based compensation processing will reduce tensions and create peace at the jumbo ground.