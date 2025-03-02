Participants at The Statesman Vintage Car rally seek govt approval for more ‘drive time’

A bevy of heritage automobiles rolled down the red carpet at the much-awaited 58th Edition of The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in the national capital on Sunday.

The rally was flagged off from The Statesman House at Barakhamba Road in Delhi at a glittering ceremony.

Automobile enthusiasts and other spectators checked out their favourite cars on display.

A participant, who has been part of the rally for the past 30 years, exhibited a Rolls Royce which he acquired from London last year. “I have been a regular at the rally for so many years. My father and uncle inculcated this love for classic cars in me since childhood. I thank The Statesman for the rally as it gives us an opportunity to take out our cars,” he said.

“I also request the government to allow us to take our cars at least once a week in Delhi. Other metropolitan cities like Chennai and Kolkata allow such cars to be taken out,” he added.

Another proud Bentley owner talked about how the youth is not interested in vintage cars as they cannot drive and thus flaunt them everyday. “The National Green Tribunal should give some concessions to owners of vintage cars in taking out their beauties on the road,” he said.

A car enthusiast said he was impressed with the collection of cars this time.

Aniruddha Mittra, marshal from the panel of judges of the Rally, said that these vehicles are categorised into vintages, classics, post-war ones, and others. There were also women participants in the Rally.

Over a hundred cars, including classic saloons, luxurious Rolls Royces, Chevrolet Impala, the popular VW Beetle, Jeeps, Land Rover, FIATs among other unique cars, were seen in the rally.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is an annual event that takes place in Delhi and Kolkata. It’s one of the oldest continuously run events in India and the sub-continent. Commenced in 1964 in Delhi, the rally was taken to Kolkata in 1968.