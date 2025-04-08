A Vintage Car collector’s legacy in Shillong

In the heart of Shillong, nestled among the mist-covered hills, resides a man whose passion for vintage cars is more than just a hobby—it’s a lifelong obsession. Ashok Lyngdoh, at 56, has spent decades curating one of the most unique and costly collections of classic automobiles, transforming his home into a living museum of history, mechanics, and nostalgia.

His journey began at the tender age of 21, when he acquired his first piece—a decision that would shape the course of his life.

Lyngdoh’s collection is a testament to his love for the past. He proudly marches past the gleaming rows of vintage cars, each one a carefully restored gem. Among his prized possessions is a 1942-model Willys Jeep, a true World War II relic that he refers to as “part of the family.”

His enthusiasm for this Jeep is palpable as he lovingly cranks the engine, and with a broad smile, activates its siren, which still works perfectly after all these years. “It’s like a living piece of history,” Lyngdoh remarks, his eyes glinting with pride.

But the Willys is just the beginning. His home is a treasure trove of World War II artifacts scattered around Shillong during the turbulent years of the conflict. On a table in the corner, an American Army plate and meat skewer serve as silent witnesses to the war. On his lap rests a British soldier’s helmet, its origins a mysery, yet no less significant in this collection. And in the porch, partially restored, is a 1941 BSA motorbike—a machine that once roared through the streets during the war years, now poised to ride again.

The history of these items is intertwined with Shillong’s own war-time past. When Japan attacked Burma in 1942, the town became a significant point of defense, and the remnants of the war still linger in the hills. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entry into the war, the American military requisitioned the production of a 4-wheel-drive, all-terrain vehicle to assist in rough, untamed terrains. This is where the Willys Jeep, among others, comes into play—practical, versatile, and enduring through decades.

Lyngdoh’s collection goes far beyond military antiques. His garage houses a 1936 Morris 8 Series, an open-top car that exudes vintage charm with its sleek lines and classic design.

There’s also the 1954 Plymouth Plaza, an American car that represents the mid-century elegance of its time.

Another prized possession is a 1952 Morris Minor, with its unmistakable rounded design, often regarded as one of the most popular small cars of post-war Britain. Lyngdoh’s collection is diverse, with a mix of cars and motorcycles that span generations, including the iconic Willy’s Station Wagon, the rugged CJ 5 Kaizer, and even a Lambretta scooter for a touch of European flair.

However, Lyngdoh’s passion is not without its challenges. “I have one of the most expensive hobbies in the world,” he admits with a shrug.

“But money is not an issue. Mechanics are.”

Finding skilled mechanics for these vintage machines has been his biggest obstacle. “They are hard to find,” he says.

“Most are just fitters. I have my own mechanic, but he is aging, so getting someone who can properly restore these cars, which were almost in a basket case when I got them, is a real challenge.”

To ensure his collection stays in pristine condition, Lyngdoh has set up a workshop at his home. It’s here that he breathes life back into these vintage beauties.

Currently, he’s working on restoring a Austin and an Italian Fiat-Delete 1966 model, painstakingly returning them to their former glory.

When he’s not working on his cars, Lyngdoh runs a school and operates an offline homestay, welcoming visitors to experience Shillong’s serenity.

Despite his full plate, he remains devoted to his cars, seeing them not just as vehicles, but as a bridge to the past—a legacy he continues to nurture with each turn of the wrench.

For Ashok Lyngdoh, these vintage treasures are more than mere machines; they are stories in metal and rubber, tales of a bygone era kept alive by his tireless devotion and unparalleled passion.