Unemployment proving fatal for Haryana youth: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said record-breaking unemployment is now proving fatal for the youth of the state.

He said Pawan, a resident of Bhiwani’s Talu, gave up his life due to unemployment. “He was waiting for army recruitment for a long time but the government did not take out the recruitment. Eventually Pawan took the extreme step of taking his own life,” the Congress leader said.

Hooda said the youth of Haryana are facing the highest unemployment in the country today and this was the reason why frustration among Haryana youth is the highest.

“The results are before everyone today. Due to unemployment, youth are getting caught in the grip of crime and drugs. Some youths take steps like Pawan, out of desperation. I appeal to the youth of the state to keep their morale high, and suicide is not the solution to any problem,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) government for unemployment as well as recruitment scams.

Referring to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) clerk recruitment in the past, he said what was feared happened.

“The court quashed the recruitment. The innocent youth had to bear the brunt of the government’s activities,” he said.

Hooda said to save the scamsters, the government is not taking any action against the recruitment in which scam money has been recovered from the HPSC office.

“It is clear that the government is acting like a security shield for the recruitment mafia. They have worked hard to save the perpetrators of paper leaks, cash for job and interview scams,” he added.

The former CM described the Skill Employment Corporation set up by the government as a den of exploitation of young talent. He said the contract system which he had curbed during the Congress tenure, is being carried forward by the present government.

“The government itself has established itself as a contractor. Bundles of notes are being exchanged in the recruitments under the Skill Employment Corporation. Thousands of rupees are also being charged from the youth for temporary recruitment at low wages,” he alleged.

