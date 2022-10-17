Hooda calls Cong presidential poll a splendid example of internal democracy

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Monday, said the Congress presidential poll is a splendid example of internal democracy within the party.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the election for the post of national president of Congress, Hooda said, “Congress is the only party in the country which elects its president through voting. Other parties also need to learn from this.”

Responding to a question about party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader said the yatra is getting historic support. “As this journey progresses and then enters Haryana, it will be a sight to behold. Lakhs of people will be part of the yatra. From the common workers of Congress to the general public, they are eagerly waiting for Rahul Gandhi’s visit,” he said.

Hooda termed the meeting of Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana on Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue as unnecessary and said there was no justification for such a meeting after the Supreme Court’s decision came in favour of Haryana.

“There is a BJP government both in Haryana and at the Centre. Following the decision of the Supreme Court, it becomes the responsibility of the government to get Haryana its share of water,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition claimed that the next government in Haryana will be of the Congress and the Adampur bye-election would be the first step in the process of change.

“The winds of change that started blowing from Baroda have taken the form of a storm by the time it reaches Adampur. Only the formality of voting is left in this by-election, because the people of Adampur have made up their mind to make the Congress win,” he said.

Hooda said the situation of the BJP-JJP government in Adampur remains ridiculous. “Despite being away from power for eight and a half years, the Opposition Congress is still asking for votes in the name of its work, whereas the BJP sitting in power does not have a single work to show to the people. In the by-election, there will be a contest between ‘jumlebaazi’ and ‘development’. In this, development will definitely win,” he stated.

Hooda said he is fully confident of the victory of Congress in the elections after interacting with the people and workers of Adampur.

“Congress is getting a lot of love and support in every village. Every section of Adampur including the whole of Haryana is suffering from the policies of the current government,” he said.