At ‘Jan Milan Samaroh,’ in Karnal, Hooda says people fed up of BJP, Cong will come to power in Haryana

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said ever since BJP came to power in Haryana, debt has increased five times, inflation four times, unemployment three times and crime has increased two times in the state.

Hooda said, the BJP and BJP-JJP government have always indulged in politics, in place of public welfare. He added that is why the people of the state want to oust this alliance from power and form the Congress government.

Hooda was addressing the ‘Jan Milan Samaroh’ as the chief guest organised by the former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma at Karnal.

On this occasion, Congress State President Chaudhary Udaibhan and MP Deepender Hooda were also present with him.

Upon reaching the programme, the three leaders were warmly welcomed with flowers, drums, songs and dance and it appeared draped in Congress colours as if the entire city had turned out to welcome to the leaders.

The three leaders looked elated after seeing the zeal and enthusiasm of the thousands of people present. In the programme, he met all the prominent citizens of Karnal, senior party leaders, workers, delegations of various organizations, industrialists and social workers.

Hooda, Udaibhan and Deepender spent several hours with everyone. On this occasion, Hooda said the Congress is continuously communicating with the public through programs like Vipaksh Aapke Saamsh, Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign and Jan Milan Samaroh.

“Through such programmes, we get feedback from the people about the condition of the people, problems, desires and suggestions of the people. By making policies based on this dialogue, Congress will be able to provide a better government to Haryana in the future,” he said.

“The people have made up their mind to bring in a Congress government and only election formalities. The huge turnout in Congress programmes and the public’s love for the party’s policies proves this,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said during the Congress tenure, Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, law & order and employment.

“The present government has made the state number one in terms of unemployment, crime and drug abuse. When the Congress government is formed in the state, Haryana will again be made number one in terms of development,” he said.

“Due to unemployment, the youth of Haryana are leaving the country and migrating to foreign countries. This is a very serious problem. The priority of the Congress government will be to stop this migration by providing employment opportunities to the youth in their own state,” he said.

Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan said the people of Haryana are completely fed up with the present government and people have made up their mind to bring change. “Congress government will be formed in the state with full majority and Congress will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats,” he said.

Udaibhan said paddy is cultivated in large parts of Haryana including Karnal. “Paddy has started arriving in the markets but till now the government has not started purchasing. Due to this, farmers are not able to get MSP,” he said.