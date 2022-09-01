Hooda demands CBI probe into alleged recruitment scam in Haryana

Hooda demands CBI probe: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged recruitment scam in Haryana.

The Congress leader claimed that the names of an independent legislator, who supported the state government, his son and a member of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) have been exposed in the recruitment scam.

He said that media reports and audio recordings have once again confirmed the allegations of the Opposition. “It is clear that in the recruitment of Constable to Sub-Inspector in the state, Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh was being recovered from the candidates,” Hooda alleged.

The former CM said that evidence of corruption in the jobs ranging from Group-D, clerk to Naib Tehsildar, Dental Surgeon and Haryana Civil Services had become public even before. “Dozens of cases of paper leaks and cash for jobs have come to light one after the other, but despite the opposition raising the issue from the road to the Assembly, the government did not conduct a fair investigation in any case,” he said.

Hooda said that the youth of Haryana are facing the highest unemployment and maximum corruption in the name of recruitment in the country. “During the BJP and now the BJP-JJP government, there has hardly been any recruitment in eight years, in which corruption has not happened,” he said.

“Despite repeated instances of these coming out in public domain, no action has been taken against the person sitting in high position in any case till date. It is clear from this that the government itself is giving protection to the recruitment mafia. This government is cheating 25 lakh, unemployed people of the state,” he said.

Hooda said that earlier the Deputy Secretary of HPSC was caught red-handed with Rs 90 lakh in his office. “The accused had confessed to rigging dental surgeon to HCS recruitment. The recruitment mafia is running a racket of recovery from unemployed youth by sitting in recruitment institutions. Jobs are being sold like goods at the grocer’s shop,” he said.