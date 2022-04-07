Two injured in Handwara as soldiers fire after altercation

Protests broke out in north Kashmir’s Handwara in Kupwara district on Thursday where two civilians were injured after some Army personnel allegedly opened fire following an altercation with people near a mosque.

The injured persons have been identified as Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara who sustained injuries in their lower limbs. They were shifted to the hospital where their condition is stable, reports said.

Reports said that there were arguments between the civilians and soldiers after the former objected to videography of the worshippers. Gunshots were heard amidst the arguments.

This was followed by stone pelting at the security forces by angry demonstrators. Army’s side of the report on the incident is awaited.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident. “The Government of India’s interference in religious matters by its unwarranted surveillance of a simple act of offering prayers shows that Kashmiris pay dearly for the illusion of Naya Kashmir,” she tweeted.

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone, who is from Handwara, condemned the “unfortunate incident of security forces firing on civilians”. He demanded an impartial probe. “I hope that erring security forces are held accountable and strict punishment is meted out to those responsible. What a sorry state of affairs. One of the most peaceful town Handwara at the receiving end. Hoping against hope the guilty are punished,” he said.