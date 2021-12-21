Odisha minister exhorts students to work for environmental conservation

Volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) need to work diligently for environmental conservation as ecological degradation was the prime cause of health hazards afflicting the world, Odisha’s minister for higher education, agriculture, farmers’ empowerment, and animal resources development, Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo said on Tuesday.

Environmental degradation has been leading to serious health problems in the world even as the Covid-19 pandemic was continuing to play havoc, Dr Sahoo said while addressing the valedictory programme of a week-long National Integration Camp organised by the NSS in collaboration with SOA here.

Over 200 NSS volunteers from 20 states took part in the camp which was inaugurated in the SOA campus on December 15.

Recalling his college days, Dr Sahoo said the experience he had gained by attending various camps had injected him with the spirit to work for the people and taught him discipline. The experience the students were gaining by attending such events would go a long way in building their character, he said.

Students should also develop an interest in sporting activities, Dr Sahoo said while pointing out that the Odisha government had been extending much support to the game of hockey in India for its development.

“It has led to the Indian hockey team winning an Olympic medal in the Tokyo games after a gap of four decades,” he said adding chief minister Mr. Naveen Patnaik was an avid hockey follower as he played the game passionately in his younger days.

SOA Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda presided over the function which was also addressed by NSS Regional Director, Ms Sarita Patel, SNO of state NSS Cell Dr. Ramesh Chandra Behera and SOA’s Dean (Students’ Welfare) Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das. Prof Nachieketa K Sharma, NSS Coordinator and SOA’s Director for University Outreach Programme conducted the proceedings.