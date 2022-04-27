Mehbooba criticises school asking staff not to wear hijab

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday objected to a Baramulla based school instructing its staff not to wear hijab during school hours.

“I condemn this letter issuing diktats on hijab. J&K may be ruled by BJP but its certainly not like any other state where they bulldoze the houses of minorities & not allow them the freedom to dress as they want. Our girls will not give up their right to choose”, Mehbooba tweeted while reacting to the order issued by the Dagger Parivaar School.

The school for specially abled children in north Kashmir’s Baramulla is jointly run with support Army’s Chinar Corps and Indrani Balan Foundation.

Mehbooba’s tweet is being seen as nothing short of a warning to BJP, as she stated that the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory is “not like any other state” where they (BJP) bulldoze the houses of minorities. Our girls will not give up their right to choose, she said.

In the order, the school authorities have asked the staff “to avoid hijab during school hours, so that students can feel comfortable and forthcoming to interact with teachers and staff”.

Mehbooba has attached with her tweet a copy of the circular issued by the school Principal that reads; “Parivaar School is a place to learn and grow emotionally & morally. As the staff of school, the main purpose is to provide for the fullest possible development of each learner. For the same, the trust must be established with the students to make them feel welcome, safe & happy. The staff is hereby instructed to avoid Hijab during school hours, so that students can feel comfortable and are forthcoming to interact with teachers & staff”.

The Principal stated that the instructions have been issued; “By orders of Joint Management Committee, Dagger Parivaar School Baramulla”.