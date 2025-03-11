To avoid Holi colours, Muslim men can wear ‘tarpaulin hijabs’: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Labour and Employment Raghuraj Singh triggered a controversy on Tuesday by suggesting that those who wish to avoid colours on Holi should wear a “tarpaulin hijab’ or stay at their homes.

He said that just as the mosque is covered with tarpaulin on Holi and women wear hijabs, similarly, people who wish to avoid Holi colours can wear a hijab before leaving their homes.

Advertisement

Raghuraj Singh stated that “If you want to avoid colour on Holi, then wear a hijab of tarpaulin before you step out of your homes.”

Advertisement

This time, the festival of Holi and Jumma (Friday prayers for Muslims) are falling on the same day.

Minister Raghuraj Singh said that the reason for wearing a hijab made of tarpaulin is to save their caps and their bodies.

THe UP minister also mentioned that a temple would be built in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He said, ”I will invest my full property to build a Ram temple in AMU, and I will lay the first brick for it.”

Earlier, the Minister of State had demanded a ban on ‘burqa’ (enveloping outer garment worn by some Muslim women) in the country.